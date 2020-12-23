UFC welterweight Colby Covington shares the latest update on potential grudge match against Jorge Masvidal

UFC welterweight contender and former title challenger Colby Covington has an update on his expected grudge match with Jorge Masvidal.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington talked about the status of his fight with ‘Gamebred':

“I’ve wanted that fight since day one, everybody knows that Dana White knows that. I was on board ever since I finished Woodley…There is a reason that ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal is ducking me. He had a lot to say before. He was saying in the gym that he wants to fight me on site. He wanted to go out in public places and parking lots….Where is he at now guys? Now he is nowhere to be found. Now he is gonna get paid 7 figures…The guys is a joke, he has double-digit losses” – Colby Covington stated.

Watch the full interview with Colby Covington below:

Covington and Masvidal have a long history with one another. For one, both are staunch republicans and supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

More importantly however, Covington and Masvidal were once close friends and teammates, having gone on record to state their appreciation of each other's fighting style.

However, things turned sour with Colby Covington’s sudden change in persona after the Demian Maia fight.

Since then, both fighters have carved their respective paths towards the top of the welterweight division.

Covington beat former champions Rafael dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler to earn a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal’s stock rose as well after three consecutive wins against Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. Masvidal stepped in on six days' notice to fight champion Kamaru Usman back in July after number one contender Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

Apart from Covington, Stephen Thompson has also expressed interest in squaring off with Jorge Masvidal in a rematch.

Thompson defeated Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17, and then called for an 'NMF vs. BMF' match during the post-fight interview:

Thompson and Masvidal first fought at UFC 217 back in November of 2017, with Wonderboy getting the nod on the judges’ scorecards.

Colby Covington fought for the welterweight title in December 2019

Colby Covington squared off against champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 in back in December of last year. He earned the opportunity after stringing together seven consecutive wins in the UFC.

In a keenly-contested bout, Usman was able to finish Colby Covington off by TKO in the last minute of the fifth and final round.

Some analysts had the match even heading into the fifth round, with each fighter winning two rounds apiece.

Covington has since bounced back with a dominant TKO win over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 back in September of this year.