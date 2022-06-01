Conor McGregor won't get a world title fight all the time - Chael Sonnen says McGregor should consider Charles Oliveira's callout

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor needs to take a real good look at Charles Oliveira. According to 'The American Gangster', it's not very often that you get a world title fight served on a platter.

However, Sonnen noted that a title fight isn't as lucrative for the Irish superstar as any other UFC lightweight. The 45-year-old recently said on Beyond The Fight:

"I mean, the mere fact that Oliveira is asking for McGregor. Not only saying, 'I would do it'. Going a step further and saying, 'I want to do it. Please let me do it. Help me to do it.' For Conor McGregor, you gotta take a good look at that world title fighter. You gotta take a real good look at that. Those don't come along very often. Now, to impress Conor with that will be a little bit harder than any of the other 155 guys and gals on the roster. Only because he's done it."

Despite being stripped of his title due to a controversial weight miss, Charles Oliveira currently sits atop the lightweight division. After his recent victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, 'do Bronx' called out 'Notorious' to fight for the vacant lightweight strap. While McGregor has expressed interest in the fight, he is seemingly hesitant about cutting down to 155 lbs.

Charles Oliveira isn't calling out Conor McGregor to build his legacy

Charles Oliveira has come a long way from the favelas of Brazil to being considered in G.O.A.T conversations. While 'do Bronx' has worked hard to build his legacy throughout his career, his motive behind calling out Conor McGregor is different.

According to Oliveira, building a legacy costs money, which a McGregor fight guarantees. The Brazilian said in an interview with Yahoo Sports:

“For most of my career, what I was doing was all about legacy, and building my legacy. To become the champion, it costs money. And to continue to be the champion I am today and to build on my legacy, it’s going to cost money. And a fight with Conor McGregor is the one that will bring the most money and help me to continue to get better.”

In his last four outings, McGregor has gone 1-3 with a lone welterweight victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020. The Irishman's immediate future remains unsure as he is contemplating moving to welterweight to challenge Kamaru Usman for the title.

