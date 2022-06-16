"Kamaru Usman soaking wet doesn't weigh 205 pounds" - Chael Sonnen says 'The Nigerian Nightmare' must vacate 170lbs. belt to move up to 205lbs. 

Chael Sonnen believes Kamaru Usman will have a speed advantage if he moves up to light-heavyweight. However, Sonnen also thinks that the pound-for-pound king must vacate his welterweight strap in order to move up to 205lbs.

According to 'The American Gangster', Usman doesn't weigh 205lbs. even at his heaviest. Considering that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will potentially be moving up two weight classes, Sonnen believes the welterweight champ must vacate 170lbs. The 45-year-old recently said on YouTube:

"He's going to have massive speed. I mean you can get the X's and O's and you can start to have fun and you can even just tell me, 'Hey Chael, it's too big and he's not gonna go there'. Kamaru Usman soaking wet doesn't weigh 205 [lbs]... I think if we were to get there, if we were to be real serious when we were to get there, Kamaru's going to have to vacate 170 pounds."

Watch Sonnen's YouTube video below:

Usman had previously considered moving up to 205lbs. to challenge the then champion Jan Blachowicz. The light-heavyweight title picture has since changed, with Jiri Prochazka currently reigning atop the division.

Interestingly. Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz recently stated that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' could beat the top three ranked light-heavyweights. Sonnen sees some intent behind this, as Abdelaziz is not one to waste words.

Kamaru Usman opens up as heavy betting favorite against Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman has wiped out almost the entire welterweight division during his rise and reign atop the welterweight division. However, the pound-for-pound king has been out of action since November last year, recovering from a hand surgery sustained during his rematch with Colby Covington.

Usman previously hinted at a delayed return as his recovery was taking longer than expected. However, the UFC recently confirmed a title fight between 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and Leon Edwards scheduled for UFC 278 in August.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi UFC 278 will take place Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah, per the broadcast.



Main event: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight title. UFC 278 will take place Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah, per the broadcast. Main event: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight title.

In certain sportsbooks, Usman opened up as a massive -300 favorite against Edwards, who is a +250 underdog. The Nigerian already has a unanimous decision win over 'Rocky' back in 2015.

While 'The Nigerian Nightmare' went on to become the welterweight king, Edwards recorded an impressive 9-fight win streak of his own. It will be interesting to witness these two elite fighters go up against each other once again, this time arguably in their fighting primes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far