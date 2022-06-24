Chael Sonnen explains why he doesn't expect Tommy Fury to show up against Jake Paul 

Chael Sonnen seems unimpressed by the recent announcement from Jake Paul that he will fight Tommy Fury on August 6 at Madison Square Garden. The former UFC title challenger isn't convinced Fury will show up to the bout, believing that the boxer doesn't really want to fight Paul.

Sonnen was speaking on his YouTube channel about the fight, but was uncomfortable when promoting the bout:

"I'm not comfortable in building this fight. I'm not comfortable with the back and forth. I'm not comfortable in telling you guys, 'On August 13 [correct date is August 6], live from Madison Square Garden, you are going to see Jake Paul versus... I'm not, I don't think he's [Tommy Fury] going to show up."

Watch the full video below:

Sonnen believes Tommy Fury has made it clear that he isn't interested in fighting Jake Paul, despite agreeing to the bout on August 6. The former MMA fighter compared Fury to a kid in the playground who doesn't want to fight somebody.

'The Bad Guy' later mentioned the reason for Fury delaying his response to Paul's offer, which was seemingly due to his dad, John Fury, not being allowed into the country. Fury's dad was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the United Kingdom, blocking him from entering the United States.

However, Chael Sonnen doesn't care what excuse Fury might use, as 'The American Gangster' simply doesn't believe the former reality TV star wants to fight:

"I don't care what the excuse is, Fury doesn't want to fight Paul. Period."

Chael Sonnen believes Dana White will never organize boxing events again

During the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. build-up, Dana White played a role in the promotion of the bout. However, Chael Sonnen doesn't believe that the UFC president will have any involvement in the sport again.

While speaking about Oscar de La Hoya on his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated:

"Wherever you are to go in boxing, you are then going to be confronted with the Ali Act which is going to stop you. It's a tremendous problem... the exhibition route is one that Dana is never going to look at for the very reason that I just said, it's simply not sustainable... Dana and the exhibition, it's not going to happen."

Watch the full video below:

Sonnen mentioned boxing's use of the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, which is mainly used to combat exploitation, conflict of interest and enforcement. The Act is meant to stop rigged matches and rankings within the sport.

The UFC doesn't use the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, due to it only being applied within boxing. The reason this legislation would make Dana White's life awkward is because of the difficulty in setting up matches between fighters in different organizations.

It's for this reason that Chael Sonnen believes the UFC president will not attempt another boxing match anytime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far