Chael Sonnen sees an obstacle in the proposed Israel Adesanya vs Jon Jones fight

The UFC wants to put on the biggest fights it possibly can. It started with Conor McGregor fighting Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title. Since then, the promotion hasn't shied away from putting on super fights and crowning champ-champs.

However, according to Chael Sonnen, the UFC is risking a potential super-fight in Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya. Of course, both men are expected to fight at least one more time before fighting one another.

The Last @Stylebender is heading to 205lbs!@DanaWhite confirms that Israel Adesanya will fight Jan Blachowicz for the light-heavyweight title in 2021. pic.twitter.com/5moJ9wrfng — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 1, 2020

Sonnen believes the UFC is risking it by allowing Adesanya to first fight Jan Blachowicz for the belt, and allowing Jones to fight at heavyweight. If one of them loses, Sonnen thinks the super fight is off.

"Would you want to see Adesanya vs. Jones if Adesanya lost to Blachowicz? That means you will know two things about Adesanya," Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. "First off, there is going to be a narrative that he is not big enough to go to 205. And, secondly, when Adesanya and Jones fight it is just a personal grudge and there is no strap on the line. Right, if Adesanya doesn't bring the belt, and Jon doesn't bring the belt, you got no belt on the line. Is it big enough? Hard no for me."

Chael Sonnen raises a good point as to make Adesanya vs. Jones as big as possible, a belt needs to be on the line. However, the UFC dropped the ball by not booking it when Jones was the champ at light heavyweight.

Jon Jones suggests he controls the circumstances in a potential fight with Israel Adesanya, not the other way around.



(via @JonnyBones) pic.twitter.com/dtJLUgiqDP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 17, 2020

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones' next move?

As widely reported, Israel Adesanya will move up in weight to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title sometime in 2021. The champ hinted at March being the date. If that is the case, and Adesanya wins, it could set up the Jones super fight for the summer or fall of 2021.

Dana White takes on our Would You Rather challenge...



Khabib v GSP? 🤯

Jones v Adesanya? 🔥

Hardy v Diaz? 👀



Which fights does the UFC president want to see most? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Hbjkc6yOFi — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 4, 2020

Jon Jones, meanwhile, doesn't have his next fight booked. After he narrowly defeated Dominick Reyes, he decided to vacate his belt. He was frustrated with the UFC for not paying him what he wanted to fight at heavyweight. However, after a good talk with Dana White, the UFC boss says he is ready to return. Perhaps, his return fight will be against Adesanya if "The Last Stylebender" defeats Blachowicz.