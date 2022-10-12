Chael Sonnen warns of smashing John Cena 'right over the head' as he continues taking aim at the WWE Legend

Chael Sonnen has added another chapter to his rivalry with John Cena.

The former UFC fighter can’t overcome his disdain for the WWE superstar. Sonnen has attacked Cena on social media several times over the past year, including negative comments about the wrestler’s motivational quotes on Twitter.

Although he has yet to respond, Sonnen has continued to disrespect the former WWE champion. It’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s fake regarding pro wrestlers, but ‘The American Gangster’ seems to genuinely dislike Cena.

While responding to a motivational quote on Cena’s Twitter, Sonnen had this to say:

"I’d like to take that book you are getting all of these out of and smash you right over the head with it"

Sonnen was on The MMA Hour earlier this year, where he said his dislike for Cena started because the WWE superstar uses steroids and gets away with it.

It could be another satirical response from ‘The American Gangster,’ which would be on brand for his witty trash-talking personality.

Take a look at the recent comments by Chael Sonnen towards John Cena below:

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen John Cena @JohnCena Your self worth should not depend on others, especially those who are intentionally hurtful. Your self worth should not depend on others, especially those who are intentionally hurtful. I’d like to take that book you are getting all of these out of and smash you right over the head with it twitter.com/johncena/statu… I’d like to take that book you are getting all of these out of and smash you right over the head with it twitter.com/johncena/statu…

Is Chael Sonnen looking to start a rivalry with John Cena in the WWE?

Chael Sonnen has always seemed like a perfect fit for WWE. The former UFC title challenger has a wrestling background and impressive mic skills.

Although there have been no rumors of ‘The American Gangster’ wanting to compete again, his continuous verbal attacks towards Cena are suspicious.

"When you have nothing in your brain worth saying, but need that shot of attention to start your day like the shallow narcissist you are, the result is gibberish like this"

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen John Cena @JohnCena When in a difficult situation that can’t be changed, change your attitude towards the situation. It might be far fetched enough to help. When in a difficult situation that can’t be changed, change your attitude towards the situation. It might be far fetched enough to help. When you have nothing in your brain worth saying, but need that shot of attention to start your day like the shallow narcissist you are, the result is gibberish like this twitter.com/JohnCena/statu… When you have nothing in your brain worth saying, but need that shot of attention to start your day like the shallow narcissist you are, the result is gibberish like this twitter.com/JohnCena/statu…

"Focus every day on me and on what I tell you to think. My detached, dollar-store philosophies are much more important than your actual experiences, challenges, successes, and failures. Those teach you nothing. Cena’s what matters"

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen

Those teach you nothing.

Cena’s what matters John Cena @JohnCena Focus more each day on being you and less on being someone’s idea of you. Focus more each day on being you and less on being someone’s idea of you. Focus every day on me and on what I tell you to think. My detached, dollar-store philosophies are much more important than your actual experiences, challenges, successes, and failures.Those teach you nothing.Cena’s what matters twitter.com/JohnCena/statu… Focus every day on me and on what I tell you to think. My detached, dollar-store philosophies are much more important than your actual experiences, challenges, successes, and failures. Those teach you nothing.Cena’s what matters twitter.com/JohnCena/statu…

While Cena has been away from WWE for several months, he’s made it clear there are no plans to retire.

Meanwhile, Sonnen could be itching for some competition and want to try professional wrestling. A slowly-built storyline over social media would make a lot of sense.

