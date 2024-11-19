Chael Sonnen shares eye-opening insights on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight: "He's gonna leave there with the biggest check"

Jon Jones defended his heavyweight title for the first time, last Saturday, defeating Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309. Despite teasing retirement in the lead-up to the bout, he revealed that he will hold discussions with the UFC to continue his illustrious mixed martial arts career.

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on 'Bones' potentially facing Tom Aspinall, sharing a lofty prediction. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the three-time title challenger turned mixed martial arts analyst claimed:

"I think Jon is right. I think that's the biggest heavyweight fight of all-time. I think that's the biggest fight our industry can make right now. He's going to leave there with the biggest check and that's going to include soaring over Brock Lesnar and the other greats. He's going to be rewarded for it, but if Jon is not confident that he can actually bring in that kind of attention then how do you go to the table and go, 'well, give me a guarantee up front?'

Sonnen continued:

"It's like, 'I've given you a guarantee, I've guaranteed you a piece of the business and you don't have any risk. Just get in there and throw your punches and kicks. I'll handle it from there'. It's a very great spot and somebody should sit Jon down and explain this is the one. All this work you've done for that big payday, this is the one, but we don't need to change the contract. It's already in your contract."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below:

Sonnen further added that Jones is more reasonable than people think. Details of the heavyweight champion's contract are not public and it is unclear what dollar figure he is demanding to extend his career.

Chael Sonnen praises Jon Jones for UFC 309 victory

Chael Sonnen challenged Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 159 back in 2013, losing the bout via first-round TKO. 'Bones' remains dominant more than 11 years later as he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO to retain the heavyweight title at UFC 309.

'The American Gangster' praised Jones during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

"Father Time did not beat Stipe. Jon Jones beat Stipe. That's just what happened... Jon is sending the baddest dudes in the world to the emergency room and there is no way that he's fighting to the best of his own ability. It is truly fightening how good he is at this game."

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments on Jon Jones' return below:

Jones has only fought in title bouts since 2011 when he became the youngest champion in promotional history. He holds several UFC records, including most title fight wins and most title defenses.

