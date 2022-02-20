"This is possibly the dumbest group" - Chael Sonnen slams UFC heavyweights for not being vocal enough

Chael Sonnen recently opened up on his disbelief at the lack of urgency from heavyweights fighting in the UFC.

The division is currently wide open due to the unknown future of current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Sonnen is convinced that none of the top contenders know how to sell themselves and further their careers by being vocal.

In a video titled 'UFC Heavyweights are a bunch of dummies', the former middleweight title challenger pulled no punches when referring to the titans of the promotion.

"There is no division that has more opportunity because there is no division that has two people who are going to get to fight for a belt."

Labeling the division "the dumbest" he's ever seen for their lack of self-promotion is one of the things 'The American Gangster' got worked up over.

Chael Sonnen then explained how the division should act during a time like this. Using himself as a reference, the 44-year-old gave tips on how to advance in their short MMA careers, whilst also blasting the athletes at and around 265lbs:

"This is possibly the dumbest group. Why haven't you spoke up? Why aren't you calling for a fight?... Could you imagine if I was in the division? Could you imagine if the champion stepped down before he fought me?... I would do whatever it took to make sure the world knew, that guy is taking his ball and going home because Dana was about to put him with me."

A disappointed Chael Sonnen went on to label the entirety of the division cowards for being too respectful and not following their dreams in chasing a titleshot.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the heavyweight division below:

The state of the UFC heavyweight division

There is no shortage of top talent when it comes to the UFC's heavier weightclasses. With Ngannou's return to the octagon still up in the air, the UFC has at least eight fighters who are all viable for heavyweight gold.

Ciryl Gane, Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis are all former title challengers who will be right back in the title picture with a win in their next outing. Miocic also currently holds the record for most consecutive title defenses in the weightclass.

Stipe Miocic @stipemiocic Records are meant to be broken. I set the record defending my heavyweight title three consecutive times. I fully intend on being the same one to break that record. #SM Records are meant to be broken. I set the record defending my heavyweight title three consecutive times. I fully intend on being the same one to break that record. #SM https://t.co/XSDj7Z1Hga

The devastating wrestling of Curtis Blaydes, the fan-favorite brawler in Tai Tuivasa, and Jon Jones, who is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, are all well-known and skilled enough to capture the throne in Ngannou's absence.

