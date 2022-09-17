"Are Benny and Khabib in cahoots?" - Chael Sonnen speculates as to why both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Beneil Dariush suspiciously suggested that Charles Oliveira won't show up at UFC 280

Chael Sonnen has addressed Khabib Nurmagomedov and Beneil Dariush's recent claims regarding the upcoming fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Former UFC lightweight champion Oliveira is set to face Nurmagomedov's friend and training partner Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280, in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., on October 22.

Also at UFC 280, Beneil Dariush is expected to fight Mateusz Gamrot in a pivotal lightweight bout. Nevertheless, in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Dariush claimed that he's likely to be roped in as the backup/replacement fighter for the UFC 280 headlining matchup between Oliveira and Makhachev.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2022/9/15/2335… Beneil Dariush reveals he’s expected to serve as backup to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 ( @DamonMartin Beneil Dariush reveals he’s expected to serve as backup to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2022/9/15/2335… https://t.co/YdaOjsAP23

Intriguingly, Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted that Charles Oliveira probably won't show up in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov added that Islam Makhachev might fight Beneil Dariush for the lightweight title at UFC 280.

Regardless of who the opponent will be, I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280

In an edition of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen suggested that Dariush isn't someone who makes unfounded claims. He opined that Ali Abdelaziz, the longtime manager of Dariush, Makhachev, and Nurmagomedov, could've masterminded the aforementioned assertions that Dariush and Nurmagomedov made. Sonnen stated:

"Benny doesn't do that. And it wasn't that Khabib did it; mastermind the whole thing, which I'm sure you could credit right back to Ali [Abdelaziz]. Benny said it first. Khabib came on the back of it. Now, are Benny and Khabib in cahoots?"

Moreover, Sonnen insinuated that Oliveira might be injured and is planning to withdraw from UFC 280. The news might've traveled from Brazil to Khabib Nurmagomedov's native Dagestan and from there to Ali Abdelaziz in San Jose. Sonnen said:

"So, I'm just asking again -- Is that what's happening? Has a little birdie whispered in Khabib's ears; who went back in a panic to Ali; who set up Benny, Khabib, and himself on a threeway and put this plan together? That is not outside of the realm of possibility."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's heir apparent Islam Makhachev faces his toughest test at UFC 280

Following former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement from MMA in October 2020, his childhood friend Islam Makhachev has been hailed as the heir apparent to the lightweight throne.

Makhachev is currently on an incredible 10-fight win streak. He's vowed to capture UFC gold and dominantly reign akin to Nurmagomedov.

Regardless, many believe that winning the lightweight belt would be no cakewalk for Islam Makhachev. Makhachev's UFC 280 opponent Charles Oliveira happens to be the only elite lightweight who's presently on a longer win streak than him, having won 11 straight fights.

Needless to say, if the Oliveira-Makhachev matchup does come to fruition, it's expected to be the toughest test that the Dagestani MMA stalwart will face yet.

