Chael Sonnen suggests Alexander Volkanovski should be pitted against Khabib Nurmagomedov to test his limits

Alexander Volkanovski is such a dominant fighter that Chael Sonnen has pitched the idea of pairing him with Khabib Nurmagomedov just to test the Australian's physical limits.

The reigning UFC featherweight champion came out victorious at UFC 276 and declared that he’s willing to jump up to lightweight next. According to ‘The American Gangster’, if Volkanovski does test the waters at 155 pounds, a clash with ‘The Eagle' would be perfect.

In a recent YouTube video, Chael Sonnen said:

“If we’re going to move him up to '55... we’re going to find out how good this son of a b**ch is. All right, great, put him in there with Khabib. Let’s just get this over with. Well, Khabib has taken down 100% of his opponents and nobody’s yet to take down Volkanovski... it gets interesting. They may not sell arenas, it may not be a massive business, but godd**mn, the question’s interesting. Where is this guy, how good is this guy?”

Later in the video, Sonnen came to the conclusion that Volkanovski can't be counted out against anyone, even the 29-0 Khabib.

“You can’t just count out Volk out against anybody and that’s even Khabib. You’ve got to be d**n sure that Khabib can corner him, get his hands on him, and drag him down. ”

Watch the full video below:

Alexander Volkanovski defeated former featherweight champion Max Holloway in their trilogy fight at UFC 276. It was his fourth successful title defense. He’s unbeaten in the UFC and is riding a 22-fight winning streak.

After the fight, he announced that he’s willing to make the jump to the lightweight division in search of a challenge.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, retired as an unbeaten fighter. He went from the Russian MMA circuit to the top of the UFC, winning the lightweight title in the process.

The newly-inducted UFC Hall of Famer is considered to be one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport.

Alexander Volkanovski was praised by Max Holloway after their trilogy fight

In his first comments after the trilogy fight loss, Max Holloway praised Alexander Volkanovski, congratulated him, and wished him all the best .

Max Holloway posted on Twitter post-fight:

"I'm still up 2-0 on knockdowns for trilogy. Prob gonna need a 4th to settle this. 😂 Just playing. Congrats to my brother @alexvolkanovski Go get that 55 strap. You earned the shot. You're #1 P4P right now."

Alexander Volkanovski was the one to end Holloway’s featherweight title reign at UFC 245. After five rounds of action, every judge scored the fight in favor of ‘The Great'. The two met again at UFC 251 and this time, it ended in a split decision for the Aussie after a tight and competitive five rounds.

In their third meeting, Volkanovski's dominance was unquestionable as he secured another unanimous decision win. While he likely switches his focus to the lightweight division, Holloway’s future is unknown.

