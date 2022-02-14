"I've never seen anything in this sport give you a fresh coat of paint faster" - Chael Sonnen suggests new weight class for Robert Whittaker

Chael Sonnen believes a change in weight class could bring about a turnaround in fortunes for Robert Whittaker. The former UFC middleweight champion had the chance to avenge his knockout loss to Israel Adesanya when the pair ran it back last weekend at UFC 271.

Despite putting up a valiant effort, Whittaker once again fell short, this time via unanimous decision. Now that he's fought Adesanya twice and lost on both occasions, Sonnen feels it may be time for 'The Reaper' to change weight classes and try his luck in another division.

Although he wants Whittaker to consider either dropping down to welterweight or moving up to light heavyweight, Sonnen believes the Australian fighter will stay at 185lbs. In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Look, I have the same answer every time we get to a position like this where a former champion or a number one contender can no longer get back to that opportunity. I have the same suggestion every time and I've got it right now which is a change of weight classes. I've never seen anything in this sport get you a fresh coat of paint faster than if Whittaker was to drop to 170 or bounce up to 205 pounds. My prediction is he does neither, my suggestion is he give a good look at a new division."

Robert Whittaker wants yet another crack at Israel Adesanya down the line

Despite losing twice to Adesanya already, Robert Whittaker isn't losing hope just yet. Following his defeat against Adesanya at UFC 271, 'The Reaper' said he'll once again go back to the drawing board and craft his way to another title shot.

Whittaker said Adesanya and himself are a cut above the rest of the fighters in the 185 lbs division. Whittaker feels he'll inevitably fight Adesanya again because the latter is unlikely to lose the title in the near future.

"Honestly, a third fight between me and Izzy is inevitable. It's inevitable because I am gonna stomp anybody who comes in front of me again and he knows that too. That is why he said I will be seeing you in the future. And I don't see him losing the belt anytime soon. He is good. I think I am the person to beat him," Whittaker said at the post-fight press conference following UFC 271.

