"Forget the weight class" - Chael Sonnen supports John Kavanaugh's proposal that Conor McGregor and Max Holloway should fight at their natural weight

Chael Sonnen recently spoke about John Kavanaugh's proposal for the 'best boxer' debate between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.

In the latest episode of his YouTube show 'Beyond the Fight', 'The American Gangster' supported coach and trainer John Kavanaugh's idea that Conor McGregor and Max Holloway should fight at their natural weight.

Speaking about the coach's proposal, Chael Sonnen said:

"I do like what coach Kavanaugh said. I don't care what guys weigh and I'm tired of being so serious all the time. Let's have a little bit of fun. Conor's going to bring the circus. He's going to bring the attractions. Let's get him opponents that could meet him halfway. So far, no opponent ever has. Conor's had to grab that thing and run with it from soup to nuts. Get somebody in there that could help him a little bit that he wants to fight... It's not for coach Kavanaugh, it's not for Chael to decide. You have the power, you decide. Do you like the idea? Conor vs Max. Forget the weight class, unified rules, what do you say?"

Catch the full video of Chael Sonnen as he talks about Kavanaugh's proposal below:

Chael Sonnen feels inspired by Jose Aldo

Speaking on an episode of his Beyond the Fight YouTube show, Chael Sonnen praised Jose Aldo for his longevity and accomplishments in MMA.

Despite their bitterness towards each other in the past, Sonnen claims 'Junior' is now an inspiration to him.

"Jose Aldo and I, when we were competing at the same time, we never got along not once. He will tell you the same thing about me. He is an inspiration to me right now. I don't know if there is a bigger compliment that you can give than to say you look up to somebody. I look up to what Jose Aldo is doing. He gives me hope, he gives me props. I am not ever coming back. But he makes me feel like maybe I could... In my lifetime, nobody's going a 11 years undefeated. Jose's already done it. When he had that level of success, he wanted it back. That's where the changing of the physiology came in. You guys have seen him, right? He is carved out of stone."

Watch Chael Sonnen speak about the upcoming Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo fight below:

Aldo, who was unbeaten in the sport for over ten years from November 2005 to December 2015, will meet No.4-ranked Rob Font in the main event of UFC on ESPN 31, also known as UFC Vegas 44.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

UFC @ufc



[ The Fire To Compete Has Been Reignited In @JoseAldoJunior 🔥 #UFCVegas44 | Dec 4 | Live on #ESPN The Fire To Compete Has Been Reignited In @JoseAldoJunior 🔥[ #UFCVegas44 | Dec 4 | Live on #ESPN ] https://t.co/n2Q69SnfYc

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Genci Papraniku