"Entire match was predicated on a big, powerful punch" - Chael Sonnen surprised at Justin Gaethje being swept away and denied a rematch

UFC legend Chael Sonnen believes the fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 was decided by the Brazilian's stand-up skills rather than his superior jiu-jitsu. 'The American Gangster' admitted that he'd like to see the fight again because the way it played out was so surprising.

The main event of UFC 274 wasn't without its controversy. The day before the fight, 'Do Bronx' was stripped of the lightweight title for missing weight. The Brazilian was given an extra hour to drop 0.5lbs to make the lightweight championship limit. However, he was unable to do so.

The offense meant that only Gaethje was eligible to win the title at UFC 274. The Brazilian won and cemented himself as the No.1 contender, with Dana White confirming he'd fight next for the belt.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen argued that fans didn't get to see Oliveira's superior jiu-jitsu as his impressive standup won him the fight:

"I'm sharing the surprise that I'm the only one that feels this entire match was predicated on a big, powerful punch from Oliveira which is unlike any shot he's ever thrown ever in a first round in his entire career. For anyone else, we chalk it up as they got lucky or they caught them."

Sonnen was also concerned at the lack of conversation about a rematch between the two fighters. 'The American Gangster' commented that because Oliveira's manner of victory was surprising, he wouldn't be opposed to seeing him fight Justin Gaethje again:

"If you want to follow the precedent that was just set by [Deiveson] Figueiredo and [Brandon] Moreno, you bring Justin Gaethje right back in. I'm not predicting that that's gonna happen, I would not bet a single dollar that that happens. I would bet a lot of dollars it doesn't happen. But I'm sharing the surprise at the lack of conversation."

It speaks volumes of the Brazilian's skills that despite his many wins inside the octagon, his performances can still surprise legends of the game. Sonnen continued to praise 'Do Bronx' for his dominance in the lightweight division. The question now is who is next for the former lightweight champion.

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje here:

Charles Oliveira wants to knock out Conor McGregor after victory over Justin Gaethje

Without a doubt a future Hall of Famer, Oliveira's performance at UFC 274 has led to bold claims from the Brazilian. The former lightweight champion wants to fight twice on the same night, where he claims he'll knock out Conor McGregor and submit Nate Diaz.

"Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one. Fighting twice in the same night. I can knock Conor out and make Diaz tap. What do you think Dana White?"

Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira @CharlesDoBronxs



What do you think Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one... Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make Dias tap.What do you think @danawhite Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one... Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make Dias tap.What do you think @danawhite?

'Do Bronx' holds the record for most finishes (19) and most submission victories (6) in UFC history. Fans can see where the Brazilian gets his confidence from. Oliveira even extended his octagon win streak to 11 after submitting Justin Gaethje. Should Conor McGregor accept the challenge from 'Do Bronx', the Irishman will need to put on the performance of a lifetime.

Edited by Aziel Karthak