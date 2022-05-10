Charles Oliveira claims he could knock Conor McGregor out and submit Nate Diaz, 'The Notorious' tells 'Do Bronx' to "get back" to his favela

Charles Oliveira believes he could beat both Nate Diaz and Irish superstar Conor McGregor on the same night.

After an impressive win at UFC 274, 'Do Bronx' took to Twitter and said he wanted to have two fights in one night. Oliveira boldly claimed that he would knock McGregor out and submit Diaz back-to-back.

"Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one... Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make [Diaz] tap. What do you think @danawhite?"

In response to Oliveira's tweet, the Irishman hurled insults at him:

"@CharlesDoBronxs @danawhite Shut up you bum and get back to that favela and pay your piece."

Oliveira defeated Justin Gaethje via submission in the opening round of the UFC 274 main event this past weekend. In his post-fight octagon interview, 'Do Bronx' called out McGregor for a fight.

In a now-deleted tweet, 'The Notorious' responded to the callout, saying although he was reluctant to go back to lightweight, a fight with the Brazilian definitely piqued his interest.

“I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do.”

Conor McGregor is also interested in fighting Michael Chandler

Charles Oliviera was not the only fighter at the UFC 274 event who called for a fight with Conor McGregor.

After knocking Tony Ferguson out with a front kick, Michael Chandler delivered the promo of a lifetime and called out the Irishman for a fight at 170 pounds.

In another now-deleted tweet, McGregor congratulated 'Iron' for his performance and said he would definitely be open to a fight with him in the future.

'The Notorious' was last seen in action in July 2021 when he faced off against Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264. The Irishman suffered a gruesome leg injury in that bout that resulted in a TKO victory for 'The Diamond'.

He's now gearing up for his return to action later this year.

