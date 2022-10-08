Chael Sonnen goes after 'shallow narcissist' John Cena after he attempts to give people advice on dealing with difficult situations

Chael Sonnen isn't ready to put an end to his online feud with former WWE champion John Cena anytime soon. 'The Bad Guy' has once again hit back at the pro-wrestler over his latest tweet.

For years, John Cena has been inspiring his followers with motivational tweets via his Twitter handle. While 13.9 million people may admire Cena's quotes, Chael Sonnen is not among them.

The UFC Hall of Famer has time and again made several comments over the 16-time world champion's quotes.

In a recent tweet, Cena wrote:

"When in a difficult situation that can’t be changed, change your attitude towards the situation. It might be far fetched enough to help."

Soon after the tweet, the former middleweight wasted no time in taking another shot at Cena. Sonnen claimed in a tweet that the wrestling champion's tweets are nothing more than a "daily shot of attention".

Calling Cena a "Shallow narcissist," Sonnen wrote:

"When you have nothing in your brain worth saying, but need that shot of attention to start your day like the shallow narcissist you are, the result is gibberish like this."

You can check out the Twitter exchange between the two below:

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen John Cena @JohnCena When in a difficult situation that can’t be changed, change your attitude towards the situation. It might be far fetched enough to help. When in a difficult situation that can’t be changed, change your attitude towards the situation. It might be far fetched enough to help. When you have nothing in your brain worth saying, but need that shot of attention to start your day like the shallow narcissist you are, the result is gibberish like this twitter.com/johncena/statu… When you have nothing in your brain worth saying, but need that shot of attention to start your day like the shallow narcissist you are, the result is gibberish like this twitter.com/johncena/statu…

What is the beef between Chael Sonnen and John Cena?

After noticing frequent shots at Cena's quotes, fans have been wondering what must have gone wrong between the wrestler and Sonnen.

In addressing his rivalry with Cena, Sonnen revealed that it all started when sports journalist Dave Meltzer defended John Cena following the former's PED use controversy.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chael Sonnen detailed into what irritated him about the WWE star:

"This actually all ties into Dave Meltzer. I don’t have a big heart for John Cena, I respect a guy that respects his career enough to stick a needle in his ass every now and then. Dave Meltzer came out and was doing this whole thing about Cena’s innocence and Cena said, 'People who do steroids should be stuck in prison.' I was so irritated at what a mark Meltzer was for a dude who was clearly juiced out of his mind... He [Cena] did nothing, he's having a great life and he's cloaked in success. That made me jealous."

You can check out Chael Sonnen's details of his online feud with John Cena in the video below (starting at 25:25):

Poll : 0 votes