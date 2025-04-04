Chael Sonnen teases steroids he took for the Jon Jones fight, speculates what 'Bones' might have taken

Chael Sonnen made eyebrow-raising revelations when he cracked open the vault on performance enhancers during a recent Q&A session with fans. He spoke about the potential steroids he took before facing Jon Jones in 2013, and also spoke about what he believes 'Bones' might’ve been using himself.

According to the former UFC fighter, nobody dabbles with steroids just once. He brushed off the "everyone does it" excuse as weak and dishonest, but clarified that elite athletes of that era weren’t stopping at a single enhancer.

EPO, in his eyes, reigns supreme since it helps with endurance and performance. Testosterone follows close behind, while growth hormone, he claims, plays more of a psychological role. Fielding a fan question on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Once you make the decision that you’re going down the performance enhancement route through synthetic chemicals to be placed in your a*s, there’s only three that work. Of the three, EPO is king. Growth hormone. Testosterone."

Sonnen added:

"Now of those three, growth hormone really is not a performance enhancer. Scientifically, many scientists believe growth hormone should be removed from the list, that it does nothing bigger, faster, stronger. It does nothing to make you better... So you have your EPO, you have your growth hormone, you have your testosterone. Let’s say you had access to any one of those three. You’re not going to take the testosterone and then say, 'Whoa, I draw a line. I’m not taking growth hormone and EPO. There’s a line here.' That’s not how it would work."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (22:15):

Chael Sonnen talks about awkward moment involving 50 Cent and Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen recently recalled an awkward encounter where rapper 50 Cent publicly snubbed him for Jon Jones. During a past appearance, the American rapper asked Jones for a photo while ignoring Sonnen completely. Jones invited Chael into the shot, but that gesture quickly backfired.

Not long after, 50 Cent posted the photo online with a caption claiming Jones was the star, while Sonnen was just “the other guy” who photobombed the picture. Sonnen admitted it left him feeling humiliated, especially since the rapper made it clear he had no idea who he was.

Speaking in an episode of ESPN MMA's Good Guy/ Bad Guy, Sonnen said:

“I was so embarrassed, because it’s the truth that hurts. That’s exactly what happened. I knew he didn’t ask me to be there, and I’m just hanging there. They’re kind of leaning their heads together, and I’m out. It was awkward. The whole thing was awful.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

