  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Chael Sonnen throws shade at Jon Jones's demand for Tom Aspinall fight: “What do you mean you need six months?”

Chael Sonnen throws shade at Jon Jones's demand for Tom Aspinall fight: “What do you mean you need six months?”

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Mar 19, 2025 18:27 GMT
Chael Sonnen (middle) throws shade at Jon Jones
Chael Sonnen (middle) throws shade at Jon Jones's (right) demand for Tom Aspinall (left) fight. [Images courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial, @sonnench and @ufc on Instagram]

Chael Sonnen weighed in on reports of Jon Jones' demand for a six-month training camp ahead of a potential title unifier bout against Tom Aspinall once the date is booked.

Ad

UFC CEO Dana White previously hinted that Jones would return to action this summer. However, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that ‘Bones’ is insisting on at least six months to prepare for Aspinall once the fight is officially scheduled, casting doubts on the timeline for the heavyweight champion’s return.

Sonnen, in his recent YouTube video, reacted to the reports and called out Jones, emphasizing that ‘Bones’ should have been expecting this matchup and preparing accordingly (via @DovySimuMMA on X):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Did he not know that the undisputed champ was going to take on the interim champ? What do you mean you need six months? Six months from when?"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Ad

Jones' return remains uncertain, as he previously hinted at retirement following his successful heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. The No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter has also demanded adequate compensation to face Aspinall.

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is inevitable

Chael Sonnen took to Instagram to share his confidence in the potential Jones vs. Aspinall fight coming to fruition. He even claimed that it could be the biggest heavyweight bout of all time, saying:

Ad
"Tom Aspinall has announced everything's set for his fight with Jon Jones. I believe that. You can hate on Jon all you want, but when the day comes that that phone rings, there's an actual venue booked, Jon will say yes... The biggest fight of 2025, possibly the biggest fight of all time. But you would still be left to admit that [Jones] never held things up."
Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

The interim heavyweight champion has been out of action since his title defense against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. The Brit delivered a spectacular performance, securing a knockout victory in the first round. He has been eagerly awaiting to get his fight booked against Jones for the heavyweight title unifier.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी