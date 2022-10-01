"It’s OK to wear baseball hats indoors. It’s OK to make bad movies" - Chael Sonnen trolls John Cena's feverishly positive tweets yet again

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen continues to troll John Cena as he made yet another hilarious comment on the former WWE champion's inspirational tweet.

Cena has been inspiring his league of followers with motivational tweets on the social media platform for years now. In a recent Twitter post, the 16-time world champion wrote:

"It’s ok to be silly. It’s ok to be whimsical. It’s ok to be creative. It’s ok to show emotion. It’s ok to be wrong. It’s ok to fail. It’s ok to hold hands and hug. It’s ok to say ‘I love you’. It’s ok to live. It’s ok to be you because we are all just trying to figure it out."

Chael Sonnen immediately jumped to the comments and issued a cheeky response in what seemed like a hilarious attempt at offering a translation to Cena's original message. Here's what the former UFC middleweight wrote:

"It’s OK to be Cena. It’s OK to wear size 4X hockey jerseys & “jorts”. It’s OK to have T-levels in the 1400’s. It’s OK to wear baseball hats indoors. It’s OK to make bad movies."

Check out the tweet below:

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen John Cena @JohnCena It’s ok to be silly. It’s ok to be whimsical. It’s ok to be creative. It’s ok to show emotion. It’s ok to be wrong. It’s ok to fail. It’s ok to hold hands and hug. It’s ok to say ‘I love you’. It’s ok to live. It’s ok to be you because we are all just trying to figure it out. It’s ok to be silly. It’s ok to be whimsical. It’s ok to be creative. It’s ok to show emotion. It’s ok to be wrong. It’s ok to fail. It’s ok to hold hands and hug. It’s ok to say ‘I love you’. It’s ok to live. It’s ok to be you because we are all just trying to figure it out. It’s OK to be Cena. It’s OK to wear size 4X hockey jerseys & “jorts”. It’s OK to have T-levels in the 1400’s. It’s OK to wear baseball hats indoors. It’s OK to make bad movies. twitter.com/johncena/statu… It’s OK to be Cena. It’s OK to wear size 4X hockey jerseys & “jorts”. It’s OK to have T-levels in the 1400’s. It’s OK to wear baseball hats indoors. It’s OK to make bad movies. twitter.com/johncena/statu…

Chael Sonnen has been mocking John Cena for his Twitter posts for a while now. 'The Bad Guy' replied hilariously to another tweet from the pro-wrestler earlier this year when Cena stated that our choices are an opportunity to change our world. Sonnen quickly chimed in, suggesting that the Hollywood star is "confusing lives with WORLD."

Chael Sonnen explains his beef with John Cena

Chael Sonnen has been randomly taking shots at John Cena's quotes on Twitter. This made fans wonder if there's actual beef between the pair, who come from two different sports.

During an edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The American Gangster' opened up about his online rivalry with John Cena and also admitted that he's jealous of the former WWE champion.

Sonnen explained that it all dates back to when professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer came out in Cena's defense amidst Performance Enhancing Drugs (PED's) allegations. Sonnen believes that the WWE star has been on steroids and Meltzer's denial is what annoys him:

"This actually all ties into Dave Meltzer. I don’t have a big heart for John Cena, I respect a guy that respects his career enough to stick a needle in his ass every now and then. Dave Meltzer came out and was doing this whole thing about Cena’s innocence and Cena said, 'People who do steroids should be stuck in prison.' I was so irritated at what a Mark Meltzer was for a dude who was clearly juiced out of his mind... He [Cena] did nothing, he's having a great life and he's cloaked in success. That made me jealous."

Watch Chael Sonnen explain his beef with John Cena in the video below (starting at 25:25):

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far