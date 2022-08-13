"You are living in a time of an actual super-hero" - Chael Sonnen urges fans to echo Alexander Volkanovski’s request to act as backup fighter for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski has expressed interest in serving as the backup/replacement fighter for the upcoming Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira matchup. Makhachev will face former UFC lightweight champion Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22.

In an edition of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen requested fans to support Volkanovski in his campaign to be booked as the backup fighter for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira. ‘The Bad Guy’ indicated that ‘Volk’ is currently the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC280 A new lightweight champion will be crowned on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi A new lightweight champion will be crowned on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi 👑 #UFC280 https://t.co/Kvsa5TFAtK

On that note, he asserted that Volkanovski is willing to take a huge risk by volunteering to be the backup fighter for the aforesaid matchup. Sonnen suggested that if Islam Makhachev or Charles Oliveira doesn't make weight, Volkanovski could replace the fighter who missed weight and compete in the title matchup.

He emphasized that Volkanovski would only have around 30 hours between the official weigh-ins and the fight to find out which of the two stylistically different fighters he’ll face at UFC 280. Addressing Volkanovski’s accomplishments in the featherweight division and his recent proposal to serve as the lightweight title matchup’s backup, Sonnen stated:

“You are living in a time of an actual superhero, who has made a super-request, of which he should get. And the only thing he needs to do now is repeat it and repeat it again. And, guys, you do owe him something. He has done a lot for you. In all fairness, you put your 50 bucks down, you gave your time; I get the exchange. But he went over and above, and now it’s your turn. All you’ve gotta do to know that you’re fair and that you’re reasonable and that you’re holding up your end of this as a fan, go on social media and spread this message.”

Watch Sonnen discuss the topic in the video below:

When Islam Makhachev slighted Alexander Volkanovski over his UFC lightweight title aspirations

Alexander Volkanovski has competed twice this year, beating Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ and Max Holloway. Following his successful featherweight title defense against Jung in April, Volkanovski claimed he’d like to pursue double-champ status and capture the UFC lightweight title.

However, Islam Makhachev took a jibe at ‘The Great’ over his lightweight title plans. The grappling phenom, who’s on a dominant 10-fight win streak, warned Volkanovski to focus on the featherweight division. Furthermore, the Dagestani fighter highlighted that he’s more deserving of a lightweight title shot. Makhachev tweeted:

"Hold your horses cowboy., you have division full of young sharks, more than enough to stay busy. LW title fight is mine."

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA

LW title fight is mine twitter.com/espnmma/status… ESPN MMA @espnmma



(@ESPNAusNZ) Volkanovski has his sights set on more UFC gold Volkanovski has his sights set on more UFC gold 👀 🏆(@ESPNAusNZ) https://t.co/HfveLIlCZf Hold your horses cowboy., you have division full of young sharks, more than enough to stay busy.LW title fight is mine Hold your horses cowboy., you have division full of young sharks, more than enough to stay busy. LW title fight is mine🎯 twitter.com/espnmma/status…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016