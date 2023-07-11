Chael Sonnen weighs in on Bo Nickal vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Who would win?

Chael Sonnen recently weighed on a potential matchup between Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev. Nickal has been calling out 'Borz' since signing with the promotion, and Sonnen recently shared that he believes the former collegiate wrestling star could defeat Chimaev.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Sonnen stated:

"That Bo would beat him? I would need a little bit of time to think about that, but yes Bo could most definitely beat him... Bo said that before he ever got in there. Nobody would fight Chimaev, but Bo's like, 'don't say nobody because I will.' While Bo has showed that he has the skills that are very similar to Chimaev, we do have a habit in this sport of whatever is fresher and newer becomes a little bit shinier to us."

'The American Gangster' added:

"Let's not forget how d**n good Chimaev's been. I know he had a dust up that we weren't expecting with Gilbert Burns, but I think that Chimaev answered more questions in that. Can he dig deep? Can he come back? Can he deal with adversity? I think that was a real positive. I saw that match a little bit differently than other people. They're both undefeated. They're both special. I'm not ready to say that the new guy is superior, not just yet."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments on Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev below:

While Bo Nickal is 5-0 with five finishes, Khamzat Chimaev is 12-0 with 11 finishes. Furthermore, the only decision victory of his career came against former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.

Chael Sonnen doesn't believe Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic want to fight

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic has been announced as the main event of UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden later this year. Chael Sonnen recently shared that he doesn't believe the two want to fight each other.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger stated:

"When two guys don't wanna fight, man, I don't wanna see it and Jon Jones and Stipe clearly don't wanna fight. Which one it is, I don't know. They clearly don't wanna fight each other so, that's very hard to get an interest in... I don't know how we're gonna light a fire under that. You got two guys that don't wanna fight."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic below:

