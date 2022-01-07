The infamous sparring video doesn't exist - Chael Sonnen weighs in on controversial Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane training clip 

Chael Sonnen recently gave his opinion on the infamous sparring video of Francis Ngannou and Cyril Gane

Interestingly, the former UFC fighter feels that the real sparring video doesn't even exist and that this video is just the tip of the iceberg. 'The American Gangster' suggested that the clip shown to the world is just a technical sparring session which isn't really an actual sparring session.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Two former teammates on a collision course.



Will we see Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou going at it for real in the Octagon? Two former teammates on a collision course.Will we see Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou going at it for real in the Octagon? https://t.co/3EUOQG7vHJ

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen said:

"The infamous sparring video between Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou, first off doesn't exist. There was no sparring video anywhere no matter what your lying eyes might have told you of Ciryl and Francis. That was called, what you saw a technical sparring session. A technical sparring session is not a sparring session, much like a zen swimming pool is not a swimming pool."

Furthermore, Chael Sonnen talked about how Gane's coach Fernand Lopez has given people something to talk about for this fight. Sonnen believes that if the video wasn't released by coach Lopez, we would have nothing on our hands to compare the two heavyweights except for their resumes.

"Coach Lopez has fortunately come in and saved the day if it was not for coach Lopez we don't have a story here, we have have nothing to look forward to, we're reading resumes."

Watch Chael Sonnen's full YouTube video below:

Francis Ngannou wants to fight Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou has been quite vocal about his love for boxing in the past. He has also stated that he wouldn't want to end his career without a boxing fight under his belt.

Well, it seems like Ngannou might be getting his wish fulfilled. Recently, the Cameroonian and Tyson Fury have been going back and forth over a fight under special rules. Francis Ngannou has also expressed his desire to fight Fury after his fight with Ciryl Gane this month at UFC 270.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury you want to come in to my world calling me & wilder out to a boxing match. what i can guarantee you would be knocked out & also paid your highest purse to be so! so have a think 🤔 twitter.com/francis_nganno… you want to come in to my world calling me & wilder out to a boxing match. what i can guarantee you would be knocked out & also paid your highest purse to be so! so have a think 🤔 twitter.com/francis_nganno… After I handle business on Jan. 22 I'll fight you under any special rule set you want. In a ring, an octagon or a phone booth. twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/sta… After I handle business on Jan. 22 I'll fight you under any special rule set you want. In a ring, an octagon or a phone booth. twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/sta…

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see whether this mega heavyweight showdown comes to fruition or not.

Edited by David Andrew