Chael Sonnen weighs in on whether Michael Chandler salvaged Conor McGregor fight despite losing at UFC 309

Conor McGregor has not competed in over three years, having last entered the octagon at UFC 264 in July 2021. While he appeared set to face Michael Chandler in his return, 'Iron' grew tired of waiting and opted to end his two-year hiatus against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

Despite losing the bout via unanimous decision, Chael Sonnen believes the No. 7-ranked lightweight salvaged his previously planned bout with the former double champ. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the mixed martial arts analyst claimed:

"It was one of those moments with Chandler. He gave a look to the crowd. He gave a wink. 'I'm beat guys, this is over, but let's have a little fun with this sucker on my back' and he gave them a couple of back bombs. If he could've gotten to four or five, it would've been so much better, but what Chandler did with his shot on the microphone, I forgot he lost the fight. When you asked me about it, I forgot that he lost the fight."

Sonnen continued:

"There's Charles Oliveira who's the No.1 contender and hoping to God that it ain't Islam [Makhachev] by the time that golden ticket gets called in. And then you got Chandler trying to set up a fight. And yes, he salvaged it completely. 15,000 screaming people and Joe Rogan co-signing it proves he salvaged it completely."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler below:

McGregor appeared on the road to his return after he and Chandler coached opposing sides on season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', which finished airing in August 2023. While the pair finally looked set to clash at UFC 303 in June 2024, 'The Notorious' withdrew with a toe injury two weeks before the bout. It is unclear if the matchup will be rescheduled.

Michael Chandler calls out Conor McGregor following UFC 309 loss

While Michael Chandler suffered a unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, he was able to put on a show as he has throughout his UFC career. Following the bout, he used his post-fight octagon interview to call out Conor McGregor.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, 'Iron' stated:

"Forget calling out Islam [Makhachev], Charles is doing that next. Maybe Max Holloway for the BMF belt. Or, Conor McGregor! If you can ever get your house back in order while us real professionals have been keeping the octagon warm. We're wondering where you've been, Conor. Come back and beat me. If you can!"

Check out Michael Chandler's call out of Conor McGregor below:

UFC CEO Dana White has shared that McGregor will likely return in the latter part of 2025. It remains to be seen if Chandler will look to wait on the bout or face a different opponent.

