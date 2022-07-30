"That's not in the history of Nate Diaz" - Chael Sonnen wonders what the Stockton native wants if not the Jake Paul fight after UFC

Chael Sonnen is unsure as to what Nate Diaz's plans are after competing in his final fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 280.

In a recent post on Twitter captioned "What is Nate Diaz up to?," Sonnen questioned whether the Stockton native would really go on to face Jake Paul in a boxing match next considering his statements regarding a bout with 'The Problem Child':

"Nate says it's silly to go over and box Jake Paul and then said that Jake Paul was a fool, says he's not doing it. Nate could be working on this. But. that's not in the history of Nate Diaz, that's just not the way he does things. If we're getting this straight shot here and Nate wants out of his contract with the UFC to do something else, but it's not Jake Paul. What is Nate up to?" [sic]

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen What is Nate Diaz up to? What is Nate Diaz up to? https://t.co/uQFI93wbOv

Diaz has been vocal regarding his wish to leave the UFC for months now, all the while calling for an opponent before the fight with 'Borz' was made official.

While most fans and media members ascertained that Diaz's urgency to leave the UFC stemmed from his desire to eventually face Jake Paul inside the squared circle for a gigantic payday, according to Sonnen that might not be the case.

As per 'The American Gangster', Diaz's comments regarding a bout with Paul could just be to add fuel to the fire for a fight down the line. However, noting "The history of Nate Diaz" that does seem unlikely.

Considering the current circumstances, fans will have to wait to see what's next for Nate Diaz once he finally parts ways with the UFC. Perhaps the Stockton native has other plans for his post-UFC career which will be brought to light eventually.

Diaz last fought inside the octagon against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 ending up on the losing side last year. Meanwhile, Chimaev is one of the brightest stars in the welterweight division.

Sporting an undefeated record of 11-0, 'Borz' recently secured a hard-fought unanimous decision victory against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 and now holds the No. 3 spot in the rankings.

Daniel Cormier believes the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz bout is a "mismatch"

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier gave his take on the blockbuster fight in October in Abu Dhabi. In a recent episode of ESPN MMA's The DC & RC podcast, Cormier admitted that 'Borz' and Diaz are at "different points in their careers."

According to 'DC':

"I don’t believe that Nate will go down quietly. I just think that at this point in their careers, Nate is on a different path than Khamzat Chimaev... I just think these guys are in different points of their careers right now, and I do believe it’s a mismatch.” [sic]

While Chimaev will enter the fight as the massive favorite, Diaz will hope to use all his experience over the years to put on an impressive performance in his final fight inside the octagon.

One thing is certain is that a win for either would be huge for the future of the welterweight division.

