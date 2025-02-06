  • home icon
Challenger Ellis Badr Barboza warns double champ Prajanchai that his elbows are lethal as well: “It’s fair game”

By Ted Razon
Modified Feb 06, 2025 09:06 GMT
Ellis Badr Barboza (L) and Prajanchai (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Reigning strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai claimed that his piercing elbows will be a huge problem for his next challenger, Ellis Badr Barboza.

The unfazed British slugger, however, responded that he'd gladly retaliate with his own slicing elbows once they crossed swords in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs Barboza on Prime Video.

Speaking to The Bangkok Post during his pre-event interview, Barboza remained unperturbed about Prajanchai's hell-bows, which he used to viciously knock out Joseph Lasiri.

youtube-cover
According to 'El Jefe', the Thai megastar will be on the receiving end of a similar barrage if he gets too close.

"Exactly. He has to watch out for mine. It’s fair game. It’s one-on-one, so it’s a fight at the end of the day. We both have the same weapon, so let’s see who wins."

Prajanchai rose to two-sport supremacy at 125 pounds using his lightning-fast hands and well-placed low kicks.

The 30-year-old double champ, though, has also finished a lot of opponents with his sneaky elbows from the clinch.

We'll soon see whose power reigns supreme on Feb. 7 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the full interview with Nick Atkin:

youtube-cover

Ellis Badr Barboza questions Prajanchai's hunger

Prajanchai has already achieved great things and may go down as one of the best ever when it's all said and done.

Given the heights that the two-sport king has already reached, Barboza wonders if the Thai megastar carries around the same hunger that he used to.

As far as 'El Jefe' is concerned, it's his turn to thrust into the limelight, and he'll do so by dethroning the legendary fighter.

The Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate said in an earlier interview with ONE:

"He’s done everything already, so I don’t know how much he wants this. He’s already built his name."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in the US primetime, which is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
