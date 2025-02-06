  • home icon
Ellis Badr Barboza dreams of upsetting Prajanchai inside the Mecca of Muay Thai: "I want the gold around my waist"

By Craig Pekios

Modified Feb 06, 2025 03:56 GMT

By Craig Pekios
Modified Feb 06, 2025 03:56 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

The only thing on Ellis Badr Barboza's mind is leaving ONE Fight Night 28 with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold around his waist.

After landing back-to-back wins over Thongpoon and Aliff Sor Dechapan, the British striker is set to challenge reigning two-sport king Prajanchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

It all goes down this Friday night, February 7, when the promotion heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a loaded Fight Night card on Amazon Prime Video.

Going into the biggest fight of his career thus far, Barboza only has one goal in mind, and he'll do whatever it takes to accomplish it.

"I have nothing else on my mind other than the gold," Barboza told ONE Championship in a recent interview. "I’m not here just to fight and make up the numbers. I want the gold around my waist.”

Ellis Badr Barboza questions Prajanchai's determination ahead of ONE Fight Night 28

With Prajanchai already making a name for himself, capturing both the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships in his last two outings, Barboza questions just how hungry the Thai titleholder will be when he steps back inside the ring this Friday.

"He’s done everything already, so I don’t know how much he wants this," Barboza added. "He’s already built his name."

Prajanchai goes into his first Muay Thai title defense riding a five-fight win streak, including victories over some of the biggest names in the game, like former ONE world champions Jonathan Di Bella and Joseph Lasiri and Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

youtube-cover

Will Prajanchai add another name to his hit list at ONE Fight Night 28, or will Ellis Badr Barboza's desire and determination carry him to the top of the strawweight Muay Thai mountain?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

