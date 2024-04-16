  • home icon
  • "Chama" - Alex Pereira approves of Jamahal Hill calling out Jiri Prochazka for his next fight

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Apr 16, 2024 16:11 GMT
ALex Pereira (right) speaks about Jiri Prochazka
UFC light heavyweight king Alex Pereira has weighed in on a pontential clash between former champions Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill.

It all started when, after losing the fight at UFC 300, Hill took to social media to share his thoughts on the outcome. 'Sweet Dreams' stated how he showed courage in accepting to fight Pereira at the historic event. Hill then proceeded to call out Prochazka for a showdown:

"I dared to be great against adversity and against a great challenge and cam up short at the highest level in the world!!! I answered the call twice on short notice to fight for a championship that most will never fight for!!! On to the next, Jiri Prochazka least final make it happen."

'Poatan' uploaded a picture of the two athletes to his Instagram story and expressed his interesting in witnessing the exciting encounter:

"I would like to see this fight. Chama."
Alex Pereira reacts to the idea of Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
Alex Pereira reacts to the idea of Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

Pereira and Hill headlined the highly anticipated UFC 300 event. The fight was a short-lived affair that ended with a first-round knockout victory for the Brazilian.

Prochazka, meanwhile, competed during the prelims of the same event. He locked horns against Aleksandar Rakic, who was returning to action after a nearly two-year layoff.

The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth battle that ended with a second-round TKO victory for 'Denisa'.

Prochazka won a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $300,000 for his efforts that night.

What happened when Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka shared the octagon?

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka have crossed paths in the UFC. The two athletes shared the octagon at UFC 295 in November 2023. The fight was for the then-vacant light heavyweight title and headlined the event held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Before the encounter, Prochazka was riding a 13-fight win streak, whereas 'Poatan' was coming off a split decision victory over Jan Blachowicz.

The exciting encounter ended in the second round when Pereira scored a TKO victory. The 36-year-old was awarded a 'Performance of the Night' bonus and took home an additional sum of $50,000.

The victory also resulted in 'Poatan' become the ninth UFC fighter to capture a title in two different divisions.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
