"Chama is done" - Fans react to Magomed Ankalaev's "scared" taunt at Alex Pereira

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev recently called out Alex Pereira, following Dana White's exciting title fight announcements on Instagram live.

At UFC 313, Ankalaev dethroned 'Poatan' to become the new light heavyweight champion. Since then, a rematch between the two appears to be inevitable. With the UFC CEO announcing exciting title fights until September, the aforementioned contest was not mentioned.

The Dagestani later claimed that the former champion and Jiri Prochazka had denied a title fight at International Fight Week. Ankalaev then took to X to taunt Pereira, stating:

"I hope CHAMA will show up in Abu Dhabi, don’t be scared homie."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:

Fans immediately took to the comments section of Ankalaev's post to share their reactions, with one writing:

"Chama is done, Ankalaev."

Others wrote:

"Kid is begging for us because he knows he won’t get any PPV points on his own."

"Chama only seek scripted fights lol. He doesn’t want that smoke."

"Ankalaev probably doesn't even know the word homie. Ali [Abdelaziz] needs to be at least realistic."

"No one wants to watch You hug people bro, worst champion ever."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshot courtesy: @AnkalaevM on X]

Magomed Ankalaev's manager weighs in on Alex Pereira's alleged X account hack

The former light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, recently criticized the UFC on X. However, 'Poatan' later revealed that his account was hacked, thus having no knowledge of the said post. The hacking allegations were met with mixed reactions from fans and fighters alike, with some believing it to be fabricated.

Magomed Ankalaev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, had a unique perspective on the matter. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, he had this to say:

"[Alex Pereira] has not been training and we've seen him, his account was hacked and I truly believe Ankalaev hacked his account. I think Ankalaev, he's tech savvy. I believe so, I'm serious, I think he did. They call him 'Hackalaev' now."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (18:37):

