Champ-champ Roman Kryklia prepared to defend either one of his coveted 26 pounds of gold: "I'm ready"

ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia is happy to put either of his coveted straps on the line next.

The Ukrainian behemoth moved to six highlight-reel wins from seven outings in ONE Championship via a stupendous straight right that instantly switched Lyndon Knowles' lights out at 2:10 of their ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship tilt.

Kyrklia never took a step wrong in the bout, letting his intentions be known early until the highlight-reel moment that capped another brilliant night for the promotion inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, April 4.

At the ONE Fight Night 30 post-event press conference, Roman Kryklia said:

"I don't know. I'm ready for kickboxing for light heavyweight, for heavyweight. Of course, I'm ready for Muay Thai. That's it."

While he isn't sure where his next move in the promotion lies, one thing is guaranteed each time the Champ Belts affiliate graces the global stage: A striking clinic.

The 33-year-old looks to be improving with each passing appearance, and be it in the heavyweight or light heavyweight bracket in kickboxing or Muay Thai, there seems to be not many who can withstand what Kryklia (51-7) brings to the table.

Roman Kryklia wants quick turnaround after early win at ONE Fight Night 30

Moments after getting his hand raised, Roman Kryklia told Circle-side color commentator Mitch Chilson that he's ready to step back into action ASAP.

The Ukrainian warrior shared:

"I have a lot of belts to defend, and my plan is to get in the ring as fast as possible. So, I want to say to the ONE Championship team, to Chatri [Sityodtong], in particular, that I am ready to be here in one month. So just invite me."

His win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, last Friday, also earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 30 card via replay for free.

