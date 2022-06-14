"Demetrious Johnson I think is one of the best fighters" - Muay Thai Champion Joseph Lasiri is a fan of 'Mighty Mouse'

'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson has a huge fan in the newly crowned Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri. With the upcoming ONE 161 title fight on August 26 between ONE champion Adriano Moraes and Johnson, Lasiri was asked to discuss the fight.

The Italian Muay Thai world champion, when asked about the title fight, discussed how intelligent 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson is and even said he is probably the best fighter in ONE Championship. Speaking to Tim Wheaton on Kickin' It, Lasiri said:

"Demetrious Johnson I think is one of the best fighters we have in ONE Championship. You see, he comes in the arena, he controls every single emotion he has... He can change the game plan in every single moment... I think Demetrious Johnson is very, very dangerous because he can change everything."

Lasiri was especially impressed with how Johnson fought against the flyweight Muay Thai titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X.

"I see against Rodtang, he has to put him down in the second round because it's better for him. But he kicks because he wants Rodtang to give the hook for taking him down, you understand... It was perfect."

See the full interview below:

Joseph Lasiri won the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai title earlier this year when he stopped Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym via TKO.

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson II at ONE 161

The main event at ONE 161 will be a title fight rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson. The two first met in 2021 with Moraes taking the victory by way of second-round knockout. Now, 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson is coming for revenge.

This August 26 title fight will be the main event on ONE's first fight card on Amazon Prime Video. The Vice President of Global Sports Video at Amazon, Marie Donoghue, formerly of ESPN, explained the partnership between ONE and Prime Video. She said in a press release:

“We are proud to add exclusive coverage of ONE Championship events to our suite of marquee live sports offerings. In addition to offering a full suite of martial arts disciplines, ONE Championship shares our mutual commitment to elevate female athletes, boasting five reigning female World Champions.”

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Here's something we've never seen. Demetrious Johnson getting finished in a fight. Props to Adriano Moraes. Here's something we've never seen. Demetrious Johnson getting finished in a fight. Props to Adriano Moraes. https://t.co/x24s6T3Cc5

