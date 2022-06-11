"Lets kick this summer off" - Demetrious Johnson to participate in Seattle All-Star Classic

ONE Championship flyweight Demetrious Johnson announced on his Instagram profile that he will be participating in the Seattle All-Star Classic on June 25th.

In the post, Johnson stated:

"Ya boiii will be participating in the @seattleallstarclassic June 25th at Cheney Stadium!! Lets kick this summer off with a fun night that’s family friendly! #pushfordreams"

The Seattle All-Star Classic is a celebrity softball game that brings attention to charities and non-profit organizations in Seattle. The event is also about giving fans a unique experience and the opportunity to meet and greet celebrities from all walks of life. The following is an excerpt from the SASC website:

“Seattle All Star Classic’s objective is to provide Seattle and the surrounding areas with one-of-a-kind fan-driven experiences that generate awareness for non-profits while also allowing our sponsors, partners, and community to interact and grow together.”

The event will take place on June 25th at Cheney Stadium in Seattle, Washington. NFL star DK Metcalf is set to be the event's celebrity host.

Demetrious Johnson expects to cross paths with Kairat Akhmetov in future

Demetrious Johnson is currently scheduled to rematch ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes when the promotion debuts on Amazon Prime in August. While speaking with ONE Championship, 'Mighty Mouse' acknowledged that it's only a matter of time before he crosses paths with Kazhakstani Kairat Akhmetov.

“At the end of the day, I’m sure our paths will cross, as long as he stays healthy and I stay healthy. Whether he’s a champion or I’m the champion, or we’re just fighting as contenders, I’m sure we’ll end up fighting at some point in our careers."

Johnson admitted that he isn't terribly familiar with Akhmetov's style, but knows that he's very good at putting his opponents on the mat.

“I don’t really know much about his wrestling style. I don’t know whether it’s collegiate or freestyle or what exactly he did. But you know, when I see him fight, he’s very good at wrestling and putting his opponents down."

Johnson recognizes that 'The Kazhak' has excellent wrestling skills and is good and grinding on his opponents, but does not see much of a killer instinct in his style of fighting.

“I haven’t seen much of a style where he’s looking to posture up, pass, or look for submissions or resume to sustain guard and rain down punches. For my wrestling game, I use my wrists to get to my game where I’m taking guys down. I posture in, and I’ll look at him, and then I pass. [I’m] not too concerned about trying to rain down damage because, you know, submissions are going to end the fight at any point.”

Would you be excited to see Demetrious Johnson and Kairat Akmetov meet in the ONE Circle?

