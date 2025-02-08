“Champion or super-fights” - Merab Dvalishvili shares three-man hit-list Ilia Topuria shared with him as speculation about the Spaniard’s future grows

Ilia Topuria has made it clear that if it were up to him, he would move up to lightweight and challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed title. 'El Matador' secured the featherweight title in sensational fashion after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. Topuria then successfully defended the belt against Max Holloway at UFC 308 via knockout.

The Spaniard shared a face-off in the octagon with 'The Great' following UFC 308, indicating a rematch between the pair would be next. But in December, Topuria's coach shared the 145-pound champion's desire to move to lightweight.

With 'El Matador' having Georgian descent, he and bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, born in Georgia, have been friends for many years.

During a recent interview with Southern Cross Combat, 'The Machine' shared a list of opponents Topuria shared with him for his potential move to 155 pounds.

Dvalishvili said:

"Ilia is my good friend. I have so much respect for him, and he said he wants to go up and I respect and I support his decision. It's up to the UFC. They either give him Islam [Makhachev], I think they should give him Islam. But if not Islam, either [Charles] Oliveira or Dustin Poirier. Ilia either wants to fight [the] champion or super-fights, that's up to him. I will just support wherever he will go."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili discuss Ilia Topuria below (2:50):

Dustin Poirier has high praise for Ilia Topuria's show-stopping power

Dustin Poirier has long been regarded as one of the best boxers in the UFC, as well as one of the most powerful punchers in the lightweight division. Of his 30 MMA wins, 15 of them have come via knockout, including nine in the octagon.

'The Diamond' recently shared that Ilia Topuria was one of his favorite fighters to watch. Whilst speaking to The Schmo at a celebrity football match on Feb. 7, Poirier discussed Topuria's punching power and chances of finding success at 155 pounds.

He said:

"Whose next in line for [Makhachev]? Do you know? I just still think there's guys at 145 pounds for Topuria to fight. I've never seen Topuria in person, but if he can make 145, dude Islam's a big guy. I think he's going to be a lot bigger than Topuria. That being said, Topuria is an assassin and I believe he can knockout anyboy from 145 pounds to 170 pounds."

Check out Dustin Poirier discuss Ilia Topuria below (5:00):

