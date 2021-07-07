Ranking the top 10 boxers in the UFC

Elite boxers in the UFC automatically generate exciting fights. When it comes to striking, it is an essential skill that every complete fighter must possess.

Although MMA lets fighters use their legs, elbows, shoulders and feet, boxing expertise gives many fighters the advantage amongst their peers.

Even the hardcore MMA fans admit that despite the many styles of fighting the sport can showcase, the thrill of a knockout via punches is unmatched.

When you look at names like Holly Holm, Conor McGregor and others, their resumes are synonymous with boxing. There are also guys like Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal who show elite prowess as boxers.

#10. Cody Garbrandt (UFC bantamweight)

Cody 'No Love' Garbrandt is a very underrated boxer in the UFC, often reckless with his hands, but he thrives in chaos.

He showcased his best in boxing in his championship-winning performance against the bantamweight great Dominick Cruz at a time when 'The Dominator' seemed unbeatable.

Four of his last five fights have had knockouts, however, he has been on the receiving end on three occasions. But when Garbrandt has the patience to use his defense, he is still one of the best boxers on the roster.

#9. Israel Adesanya (UFC middleweight)

Israel Adesanya made a name for himself with his kickboxing background, but there is no denying 'The Last Stylebender' has an elite understanding of his skills with his hands.

The current middleweight champion is able to connect fierce combinations at an efficient rate while maintaining his distance with his long wingspan.

Israel Adesanya has had six professional boxing contests. He lost his debut and then won his next five bouts before moving away from the squared circle.

