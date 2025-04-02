“Chances of a finish go way up” - Roman Kryklia warns challenger Lyndon Knowles to be ready for the wrath of his full arsenal

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine is planning to bring all the firepower in his next world title defense this weekend.

Ad

The 33-year-old Champ Belts representative is coming back after a lengthy 18-month break to defend his Muay Thai strap against ONE Championship newcomer Lyndon Knowles, and Kryklia has already fired warning shots.

Speaking to the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview, Kryklia sent a message to Knowles ahead of their highly anticipated showdown.

The fiery Englishman stated:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"With the small gloves, the chances of a finish go way up. My hands are obviously a threat, but I’m not just looking for a punch. I’ll be mixing in kicks, knees, elbows—the full arsenal."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Needless to say, fans have eagerly awaited the return of champ-champ Kryklia, and against Knowles, the Ukrainian firecracker should be able to put on a show in his return fight.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Roman Kryklia back in action.

Roman Kryklia and Lyndon Knowles go to war for heavyweight Muay Thai gold at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

Double champ Roman Kryklia will put his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against former WBC Muay Thai champ Lyndon Knowles.

Ad

The two battle for the coveted gold in the main event at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.