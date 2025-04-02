  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Chances of a finish go way up” - Roman Kryklia warns challenger Lyndon Knowles to be ready for the wrath of his full arsenal

“Chances of a finish go way up” - Roman Kryklia warns challenger Lyndon Knowles to be ready for the wrath of his full arsenal

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 02, 2025 08:59 GMT
Roman Kryklia and Lyndon Knowles - Photo by Tapology
Roman Kryklia and Lyndon Knowles - Photo by Tapology

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine is planning to bring all the firepower in his next world title defense this weekend.

Ad

The 33-year-old Champ Belts representative is coming back after a lengthy 18-month break to defend his Muay Thai strap against ONE Championship newcomer Lyndon Knowles, and Kryklia has already fired warning shots.

Speaking to the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview, Kryklia sent a message to Knowles ahead of their highly anticipated showdown.

The fiery Englishman stated:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"With the small gloves, the chances of a finish go way up. My hands are obviously a threat, but I’m not just looking for a punch. I’ll be mixing in kicks, knees, elbows—the full arsenal."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Needless to say, fans have eagerly awaited the return of champ-champ Kryklia, and against Knowles, the Ukrainian firecracker should be able to put on a show in his return fight.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Roman Kryklia back in action.

Roman Kryklia and Lyndon Knowles go to war for heavyweight Muay Thai gold at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

Double champ Roman Kryklia will put his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against former WBC Muay Thai champ Lyndon Knowles.

Ad

The two battle for the coveted gold in the main event at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on the event as it happens.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी