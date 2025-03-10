Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon in nearly four years, as his last appearance came at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. Despite his inactivity from mixed martial arts, 'The Notorious' remains among the biggest stars in the sport.

McGregor recently took to Instagram, teasing that he will be at the Limp Bizkit concert in Ireland, stating:

"Who's going to @limpbizkit in Ireland tomorrow? I'll be bang in the centre of the Moshpit if anyone's looking for their jaw broke and their teeth sent"

McGregor captioned the post:

"See ya’s in @theblackforgeinn fella’s! @limpbizkit 🎸 @greenbackrecords"

Check out Conor McGregor's Instagram post below:

Fans shared their reaction to McGregor sharing that he will be in the moshpit. @baz_comedy joked that Michael Chandler will be refreshing Ticketmaster after their planned UFC 303 fight fell through:

"*Chandler furiously refreshing Ticketmaster*"

@bbraydon_13 added that getting your jaw broken by the former double champ would be a cool story to tell your grandkids:

"The way getting your jaw broke by McGregor at a limp bizkit concert would actually be the best story to tell your grandkids 😂"

@gontijoao pointed out that McGregor still has yet to return to the UFC:

"Damn, we got Conor rocking to Bizkit before his return."

@loudamat gained respect for 'The Notorious' following his post:

"Okay Conor gained a little bit of respect for going down with the Bizkit 🤣"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Paddy Pimblett expresses interest in future fight with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has not beaten a ranked opponent since defeating Eddie Alvarez via second-round TKO at UFC 205 back in November 2016. Despite this, his star power always has him close to a title opportunity. Paddy Pimblett recently expressed that he wants to claim the title and face 'The Notorious' in his first defense.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, the No. 12-ranked lightweight stated:

"My plan is to fight a top-five opponent then fight for the belt and then my first title defense could be Conor McGregor at Anfield. That is perfect because that's where the money is and I'm filling Anfield out, me and Conor."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments on facing Conor McGregor below:

Expand Tweet

Pimblett added that he also has an interest in a matchup with Ilia Topuria. It is unclear if McGregor would be able to make 155 pounds as he had previously revealed that he plans to fight at welterweight upon returning.

