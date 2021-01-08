Charles Oliveira inserts himself into Conor McGregor - Dustin Poirier title picture at UFC 257

Charles Oliveira is geared up to fight either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight title.

'Do Bronx', undefeated since 2018, boasts an impressive eight-fight win streak. His renowned win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256 has finally thrown the 31-year-old into the title picture.

Currently ranked No.3 in the lightweight division, Oliveira took to Twitter to affirm that he is ready to face the winner of the McGregor vs. Poirier fight.

I'm ready to take the winner, for the 155 belt. Let's do it!#OPaiTaOn https://t.co/uxI9XVMtfv — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) January 8, 2021

Oliveira was reflecting on UFC president Dana White's words who stated that the winner of the McGregor vs. Poirier bout may stake a claim on the lightweight title in his next fight.

"Whoever wins that fight (Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier) is probably next in line," said White while speaking to ESPN.

This is not the first time that Oliveira has expressed his desire in fighting the winner of the highly-anticipated fight between McGregor and Poirier.

"The boss (Dana White) already said whoever wins this fight will be in a great position to fight for the belt. When Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight in January, I am going to be watching them. I'm just going to wait and see who will fight me," said Oliveira at the post-fight interview after beating Ferguson.

Do Bronx had also stated that he would rather face 'The Notorious' or 'The Diamond' for the lightweight belt, instead of fighting Justin Gaethje in a number one contender fight.

Advertisement

Charles Oliveira likely to fight Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira against Tony Ferguson

Dana White recently revealed that the next opponent of Charles Oliveira is likely to be Justin Gaethje.

If that is to be believed, the potential bout between the two top lightweights may not be for the UFC gold, given that the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier fight is equally monumental, if not more, to shape the future of UFC lightweight division.

However, a lot will depend on the status of Khabib Nurmagomedov, whom Dana White is supposed to meet at the 'Fight Island'.

A possible win against Gaethje could guarantee Oliveira a title shot, and the 31-year-old will be hoping to extend his winning streak if he actually ends up fighting 'The Highlight'.

Advertisement

Intrestingly enough, Tony Ferguson had to win nine successive fights before eventually challenging Kevin Lee for the interim championship. It appears that Oliveira may have to do the same to fight for the title.