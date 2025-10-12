Charles Oliveira calls for "huge" UFC event in Brazil featuring him and Alex Pereira: "We deserve it"

Charles Oliveira recently expressed his thoughts on the possibility of a UFC event in Brazil that would feature him and the light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. He emphasized that the Brazilian people deserve such an event.

Oliveira is coming off a decisive submission victory over Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio last Saturday. Following his win, the Brazilian fighter leaped into the crowd to celebrate. During the post-fight press conference, Oliveira was asked if he would consider fighting again in Brazil, given the overwhelming love and support he received.

In response, 'do Bronx' said:

"In a stadium, you can put me as the main event, I'm totally sure we can fill it. I'm the biggest name in the UFC today in Brazil. Of course, there's other great names. Can you imagine doing a card [featuring] Charles Oliveira and Poatan? That'd be huge, so if you wanna make history. I think that Brazilian people deserve it, we deserve it, not a small Fight Night but a huge event."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (28:45):

With the victory, Oliveira rebounded from his previous defeat against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, where he was unable to secure the vacant lightweight title. After beating Gamrot, the Brazilian has now expressed interest in facing Max Holloway for the BMF title next.

Meanwhile, 'Poatan' is considered one of the standout fighters on the current UFC roster. He recently reclaimed the 205-pound title by defeating Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 last weekend, making him a two-time light heavyweight champion. Notably, Pereira was also in attendance to watch Oliveira's fight against Gamrot at UFC Rio.

For his next matchup, Pereira is targeting the historic UFC White House card, where he hopes to face Jon Jones in a heavyweight bout. This event is scheduled for June 14, 2026, which coincides with US President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

