"Masterclass" - MMA pros react as Charles Oliveira submits Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio

MMA figures across the globe have taken notice of Charles Oliveira's impressive octagon comeback against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio, showering him with praise for his performance.Oliveira headlined UFC Rio in a lightweight bout against Gamrot on Saturday at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The former 155-pound kingpin was initially scheduled to face Rafael Fiziev. However, the Azerbaijani withdrew from the contest after suffering from an injury.Oliveira is 2-2 in his last four MMA outings, the most recent being a loss to Ilia Topuria, who knocked out the Brazilian in the opening round in a devastating manner at UFC 317. As a result, the Georgian-Spaniard captured the vacant lightweight gold. Meanwhile, Gamrot was on a three-fight win streak before losing to Dan Hooker via split decision at UFC 305 last year. He bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Ludovit Klein earlier this year at UFC Vegas 107.The opening round saw Oliveira display his dominance with sharp striking and several submission attempts. However, Gamrot managed to survive the first five minutes. In the second round, the former champion took Gamrot's back and submitted him via a rear-naked choke at the 2:48 mark.Check out the post below:In reaction to Oliveira's win, former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling took to X and wrote:''HOLYYY!!! DO BRONX!!!''Former UFC middleweight fighter Derek Brunson expressed his admiration for Oliveira:''Charles Oliveira cooks Gamrot at home in Rio . Gamrot looked confident all week and thought he had the advantage . I guess he did until he didn’t . What a win ! #UFCrio''Anthony Pettis wrote:''Masterclass @CharlesDoBronxs''Saidyokub Kakhramonov mocked Gamrot, writing:''Gamrot didn’t train for this fight.''Former double champion Henry Cejudo wrote:''10-9 Oliveira. The Predador isn’t messing around tonight! #UFCRio''Check out more reactions below:Screenshots of MMA personalities reacting to Charles Oliveira's victory.Following his win at UFC Rio, Oliveira called out Max Holloway for a BMF title matchup.