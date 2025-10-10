UFC Rio: Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Live round-by-round updates

Charles Oliveira looks to reaffirm his status among the elite of the lightweight division as he takes on Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio. Returning to Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian will aim to extend his perfect record on home soil, where he has consistently delivered highlight-reel finishes and crowd-thrilling performances.
The former UFC lightweight champion, who has alternated between wins and losses in his last six outings, enters this bout following a first-round knockout defeat to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. The stakes are high, as Oliveira seeks to prove that he remains a top-tier contender in one of the sport’s most competitive divisions.
Gamrot, stepping in for the injured Rafael Fiziev, arrives in Brazil riding strong momentum, having won four of his last five fights. Known for his technical wrestling, 'Gamer' aims to secure the biggest victory of his career and position himself among the title hopefuls. A win against Oliveira could propel the Polish standout firmly into the title conversation.
UFC Rio takes place on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims begin at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT, followed by the main card at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT. Stream the event live on ESPN+ or watch prelims on ESPN channels.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of the event:
Round 1
