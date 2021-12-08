"I'm going to shock the world one more time" - Charles Oliveira is confident he'll defeat Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 despite his underdog status

Charles Oliveira is set to defend his lightweight strap against Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 269 this weekend. Despite being on a magnificent nine-fight win streak, 'Do Bronx' will enter the headlining contest as an underdog on Saturday night.

Oliveira recently weighed in on his underdog status during an interview with Ag.Fight. 'Do Bronx' reminded the combat sports community that he shocked the world by winning the lightweight strap against Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May.

The Brazilian is confident he can shock the world once more with an upset win over Poirier at UFC 269. Charles Oliveira said:

“Now it's a new era, the era of Charles 'Do Bronx'. What they say or don't say… In May, they hired Michael Chandler, the guy who was going to beat me and I knocked him out with my left hand. I don't speak, I show. I said I was going to shock the world in May and I'm going to shock the world one more time. I started training when I was 12 years old, I've been growing, learning every day. So it doesn't matter if they think I'm the favorite or not. We show it in the cage. All the guys who said they were going to beat me surrendered, were knocked out or submitted and I believe that on the 11th, it will be the same way." [via Google translate]

Check out Charles Oliveira's interview with Ag.Fight below:

Charles Oliveira gives his take on Dustin Poirier

Charles Oliveira believes he will enter the octagon as a complete MMA fighter against Dustin Poirier.

The reigning champion believes his well-rounded arsenal will give him an edge over Poirier, who Oliveira believes is yet to make developments to his ground game. 'Do Bronx' further told Ag.Fight:

"By winning [against Poirier], he further enhances my legacy. He's a really tough guy, deserves all the respect in the world, but now Charles isn't just jiu-jitsu, he's MMA and I'm 100% ready for this fight. I think Dustin is not a complete MMA fighter. I trade standing up, I do ground, wrestling, Muay Thai. My differential will be this, I am complete. He's not complete on the ground part, he's more of boxing. He has a bit of wrestling and boxing, I think his excellence is boxing."

