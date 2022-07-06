Charles Oliveira confirms Conor McGregor fight interest

During a UFC 276 post-fight interview, Charles Oliveira confirmed his interest in facing Conor McGregor when the Irishman returns to the octagon.

Charles Oliveira last fought at UFC 274. 'Do Bronx' was due to defend his lightweight championship for a second time but, due to a controversial moment on the scale, the Brazilian missed weight and was stripped of the title. The 32-year-old remained unphased by the controversy and, although he couldn't fight for his belt, he defeated Justin Gaethje in the first round.

After UFC 274's climatic finish, Dana White confirmed that Oliveira was guaranteed to fight for the vacant 155lb title, with the only question being who he would face.

Islam Makhachev, Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler have all been discussed but the Brazilian revealed he has his eyes on the former champ-champ. Speaking on Mainevent's YouTube channel, Oliveira, with the help of his translator, said:

"We don't know yet [who Charles Oliveira will face], he wants to fight Conor McGregor but they don't have anything set in stone yet."

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a serious injury last year. During his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, McGregor broke his leg. The injury, originally thought to be a potential career-ender, has resulted in 'The Notorious' having a metal rod inserted into his leg.

While there has been no official date set for the 33-year-old's return to the octagon, Dana White confirmed to fans that the Irishman is expected to fight by the end of the year or early 2023.

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor can beat Charles Oliveira

Lightweight fighter Michael Chandler has no doubt that 'The Notorious' could beat the former lightweight champion.

'Iron' cut one of the best promos in UFC history when he called out McGregor at UFC 274. Chandler demanded a fight with the Irishman after his vicious frontkick KO victory over Tony Ferguson and believes if him and the Irishman fight, the winner should face 'Do Bronx'.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Chandler reaffirmed his interest in facing the 33-year-old:

"Conor is the guy. He beats me, he goes right into a title shot. I'm the guy who has fought for the title. I'm the guy who's knocking on the door, chomping at the bit right there... Conor, he can get himself in a position to win that title, which I think he's very, very capable of beating Oliveira."

The UFC's latest ranking update has dropped McGregor to No.12 in the 155lb rankings. Chandler, who is No.5, is a fight that makes sense on paper for both fighters. Dana White has admitted he'd like to book McGregor vs. Chandler with the winner almost guaranteed to face Charles Oliveira next.

