Charles Oliveira gets brutally honest about his loss to Ilia Topuria following UFC Rio comeback: "I've already lived through so much"

Charles Oliveira recently reflected on his defeat against Ilia Topuria, stating that he initially perceived it as the end of his career.

Oliveira is fresh off a victory over Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio, where he won by rear-naked choke in the second round. This win marked his comeback after the loss to Topuria at UFC 317. In the post-fight press conference, Oliveira was asked whether his thoughts about his career after losing to Topuria differed from those after defeating Gamrot.

In response, the Brazilian said:

"Man, the moment I lost, I thought a lot about if that was the end. I've already lived through so much. I've already won so much. So, when something happens like that, you think about it... It was people telling me, 'You've got to be back, we love you.' And then you started watching the videos. What do you want to do? I wanted to get back. I wanted to come back."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (24:24):

Dustin Poirier calls for Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira BMF title fight

After defeating Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira expressed his desire to fight Max Holloway next for the BMF title. Shortly after, Holloway responded to Oliveira's callout, indicating his willingness to consider the matchup, referencing their history.

In a recent post on X, former rivals of both Oliveira and Holloway, Dustin Poirier, called for the bout to take place next.

"Charles vs. Max for BMF is a great fight to make 🫡"

Oliveira and Holloway faced each other nearly a decade ago in 2015, when 'Blessed' stunned the Brazilian with a TKO victory in the opening round. Speaking on Holloway's recent fight record, he is coming off a unanimous decision win against Poirier at UFC 318, where he successfully defended the BMF title.

