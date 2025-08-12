Charles Oliveira goes nuclear on UFC's lightweight division while explaining Rafael Fiziev matchup, singles out Dan Hooker for talking "nonsense"

Charles Oliveira has made it clear he is done with the back-and-forth chatter in the lightweight division. The former UFC lightweight champion returns to action at UFC Fight Night 261 on October 11 in Rio de Janeiro, where he will meet Rafael Fiziev in the main event.Oliveira says this bout came together after other names declined the opportunity. He also threw verbal jabs at Dan Hooker for what he believes was empty talk.Oliveira insists he was ready to face anyone put in front of him for UFC Rio. He claims certain fighters, including Hooker, were approached but ultimately passed on the chance.Speaking in an interview with Ag Fight, Oliveira said:&quot;I'm not a guy who goes around playing games, but I was offered names, and they didn't even want it. So today, when you release this, these guys will tweet, 'Coward! I wanted it, he didn't want it.' But it's a lie. My whole life, it's been like this. They poke around, talk sh*t from the other side. When I say, 'Come on, I'm here,' they take it and run the other way.&quot; He added:&quot;[Hooker] is also just talking for a long time. This soap opera, you already know, it's been going on for years. He talked and talked and talked, and it never happened. So really, it's all talk. That's the reality. He talked a lot of nonsense. A guy who speaks a lot of nonsense on the internet, but when he's called, he doesn't go.&quot;Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:Daniel Cormier questions Charles Oliveira’s quick return after UFC 317 knockoutDaniel Cormier is concerned about Charles Oliveira’s recovery. The American recently reacted to Oliveira's decision to return to competition less than four months after suffering a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.Cormier believes that a fighter’s brain and body need adequate time to recover after a knockout. He also pointed to Alexander Volkanovski’s short recovery window between knockout defeats against Islam Makhachev and Topuria as a case study in his assessment. Speaking from experience on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:&quot;I remember in 2017, I fought Jon Jones. I got knocked out in Anaheim. I got a fight offer right after, and I just said, 'Nah, I need to let my brain heal. I've got to let my mind settle after going out like that.' I knew that for me, to go back and fight that soon, it would not have gone well. So I waited to make sure that I was healthy, and that my brain was back okay before I stepped back into the octagon.&quot;