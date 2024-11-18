Charles Oliveira hints at being next in line for UFC lightweight title, announces plans for Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan fight

Charles Oliveira was able to get back in the win column at UFC 309 as he defeated Michael Chandler via unanimous decision to seemingly earn a title shot. The No.2-ranked lightweight revealed that he expects to fight for the belt next and will be present for the rumored UFC 311 title bout between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan.

Speaking at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, via a translator, 'Do Bronx' was asked about Dana White claiming he would send a plane to Brazil for him to attend the bout. He responded, stating:

"For sure. I want to be a champion. Everybody knows this. I'm going to take a couple days off. Since the boss told you guys he's coming to pick me up, I'll be right there."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on attending Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan below:

Oliveira is seemingly next in line to earn a lightweight title shot as his UFC 309 clash with Chandler had been labeled a title eliminator. While the promotion has not officially announced that Makhachev and Tsarukyan will clash at UFC 311, all signs point towards the bout headlining the card.

'Do Bronx' holds recent losses to both fighters and will be looking for revenge regardless of the outcome. He suffered a second-round submission loss to Makhachev at UFC 280 in Oct. 2022 with the lightweight title on the line.

Meanwhile, the No.2-ranked lightweight lost to Tsarukyan via split decision at UFC 300 earlier this year.

Charles Oliveira weighs in on being the coolest fighter on the UFC roster

Charles Oliveira represents the rare UFC fighter who has become a massive star despite the inability to speak English. 'Do Bronx' recently shared his thoughts on whether or not he is the coolest fighter on the promotion's roster.

Speaking at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, the No.2-ranked lightweight stated:

"Yeah, I feel that, too. I'm so grateful for the love of the people and for the fact that they respect me so much. I mean, I don't speak the language and people still respect me for everything that I am so I'm very grateful for that."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on being the coolest fighter on the UFC roster below:

Oliveira has received plenty of love from the fanbase regardless of where he fights. He will look to become the first two-time champion in the lightweight division the next time he enters the octagon.

