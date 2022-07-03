"Forget Conor McGregor" - Charles Oliveira ready to fight Islam Makhachev in Brazil, promises to call out Khabib Nurmagomedov next

Conor McGregor has ruled the roost in the UFC for many years now. Fighters across divisions have queued up to fight him, be it lightweight, featherweight, or welterweight. He is the biggest payday for any fighter in the promotion and the UFC's premium haymaker.

Former champion and number one ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira has been eyeing a fight against the Irishman for a while now. However, in a recent development, 'do Bronx' dismissed any intentions of wanting to fight McGregor. Speaking to journalists on the eve of UFC 276, he discussed his next fight and named Islam Makhachev:

"I'm gonna beat him. Listen, I will beat Islam Makhachev. The problem of this division is called Charles Oliveira. Forget Conor McGregor. Let's do it. Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev in Brazil." [translation via @crashmma on Instagram]

McGregor is not often spoken of as an afterthought, but the former champion's claim to a title shot has undoubtedly regressed. 'The Notorious' has lost three of his last four fights in the UFC, dropping him to 12th in the lightweight rankings and far from any contention talk.

The fighter who is definitely in the title picture, though, is Islam Makhachev. The fighter from Dagestan is touted by many to be the next champion from the region after Khabib Nurmagomedov. Oliveira outlined his plans for a potential fight with Makhachev and what he would do if he beat him:

"Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev in Brazil. I will beat him, then who knows, maybe you [Khabib Nurmagomedov] come out of retirement to fight me. I'm gonna beat Islam and call Khabib to come out." [translation via @crashmma on Instagram]

It will be interesting to see how the UFC fills the lightweight championship void, but one thing is for sure, Charles Oliveira will be front and center on any such plans.

Check out his comments on Conor McGregor below:

Conor McGregor is preparing for his return to the UFC

While the noise around him continues amidst a chaotically stacked lightweight division, the flamboyant Irishman has continued to train in the shadows. The leg injury he suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier has kept him sidelined, but he is gearing up for a much-anticipated return.

His Instagram account has allowed fans glimpses into his preparations:

Fans cannot wait to see him back in action as the comments fill in with support and appreciation, but it's not just them. UFC president Dana White is eager to have his showman fighter back and headlining pay-per-views. The promotional honcho is keen on matching up McGregor against fan-favorite Michael Chandler.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far