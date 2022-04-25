Charles Oliveira reveals "apprehension" of defeat troubled him earlier in his UFC career

Charles Oliveira is currently the UFC lightweight champion and is riding a 10-fight winning streak. However, just a few years ago, he was bouncing between victories and losses. He recently admitted that back then, he was troubled by the "apprehension" of defeat.

During an interview with the Super Lutas YouTube channel, ‘Do Bronx’ spoke about his previous mindset and how it held him back inside the octagon.

“No, man. I had a lot of… it wasn’t fear but apprehension, you know? Of defeat and of me losing, you know? Four or five years ago I felt this a lot, you know? It was like... I thought a lot. Not during the fight. But during the [fight] week I was in the UFC. Like, I can’t lose. Like, if I lose, this or that will happen and stuff. But I learned, man. We don’t even have to think about it.” [Translation: Brazilian MMA Legends on YouTube]

Charles Oliveira also shared that he was thinking about the “law of attraction” - meaning how good thoughts bring positive things in life and, in contrast, negative ones bring only defeat and sadness. That’s why he decided to change his mindset and commit more to the sport.

Watch the full interview with Charles Oliveira below:

Charles Oliveira on Justin Gaethje's mind games

In Oliveira's opinion, upcoming opponent Justin Gaethje is trying to play mind games by claiming that he will strike his way to victory next month. The pair are scheduled to collide at UFC 274 on May 7.

In a recent interview with Brazilian media outlet Olhar da Luta, Charles Oliveira spoke about Justin Gaethje's comments about having the upper hand in striking.

"Justin Gaethje is coming up with a lot of bullsh*t. I think that's what he's trying to do, to win the mind game. But that makes no difference to me. I learned that we have two ears to listen but we also have to let it out... If he thinks he can beat me in a standing fight, he can try to knock me out. If he thinks he's a better wrestler than me, he can take me down too." [Translation: MMA Clips Brazil on YouTube]

Catch the full interview below:

