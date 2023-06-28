Charles Oliveira risked repeating a history of defeats taking up Beneil Dariush fight at UFC 289

Charles Oliveira was very impressive in his first-round TKO victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289.

With the win, Oliviera solidifed his position as the lightweight division's top contender. "Do Bronx" is likely to be the next fighter to challenge Islam Makhachev for the title.

However, Oliviera bout with Dariush almost didn't happen, according to the No. 1-ranked lightweight's coach Diego Lima.

Speaking to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting on the "Trocação Franca" podcast, Lima stated:

"I remember when I took over Oliveira, he told me jokingly, but at the same time being very serious, 'Let's only make a deal, I don't fight in Canada'. We laughed and said, 'Okay, you'll never fight in Canada.'"

He added:

"Sean Shelby said he would keep Dariush [as his opponent], but it had to be in Canada. I called Charles and said, 'It's going to be on the 10th, but in Canada.' He said, 'You know what, let's go. I'm ready. It's good, another obstacle for me to go through and leave behind.'"

Oliveira responded to the article, proclaiming that the moment was very special.

Prior to defeating Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira was winless in four career bouts in Canada. Speaking at the UFC 289 media day, he predicted that things would go differently as it was no longer snowing as it had been in his previous four ventures into the country.

Check out Charles Oliveira's media day comments on fighting in Canada below:

Charles Oliveira's coach believes Islam Makhachev rematch will be very different

While nothing has been officially announced, all signs point towards Charles Oliveira challenging Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

The matchup would come almost exactly one year to the date of "Do Bronx's" UFC 280 title fight loss to the lightweight champion, which also took place in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking with Guilherme Cruz of "MMA Fighting," Diego Lima shared that he believes the outcome will be different this time around, stating:

"I know it's hard to hear that, but it wasn't Charles there. He wasn't alright. I don't think it's cool when someone loses and starts giving excuses.

"It wasn't Charles' day, it was Makhachev's day. Congratulations to him. Nothing we had planned for him was done and it wasn't because Makhachev was one step ahead, it just didn't happen. We'll train and go there to win."

He added:

"I can't say, 'Look, we'll change our strategy,' because we didn't do our strategy. I believe in the strategies we have. I'm not taking anything away from Makhachev. Makhachev is a badass. All I'm saying is that Charles wasn't on a good day, unfortunately."

While nothing has been made official, UFC President Dana White hinted that he is looking forward to the rematch. Makhachev has not competed since UFC 284 when he defended his lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

