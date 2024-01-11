Charles Oliveira's coach explains decision to take Arman Tsarukyan fight, 'do Bronx' gives four-word reaction

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is scheduled to take on surging contender Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

UFC CEO Dana White highlighted the gravity of the matchup, revealing that the winner of the lightweight clash will secure the coveted No. 1 contender spot to challenge champion Islam Makhachev upon his return from injury.

However, following the bout's announcement, several fans opined that the matchup made no sense for Oliveira, considering that he will be facing a perennial threat in Tsarukyan. The way they see it, the Brazilian might be jeopardizing his opportunity to face Makhachev by taking on a formidable contender like Tsarukyan.

Oliveira's head coach Diego Lima addressed the skeptics, asserting that the decision to face Tsarukyan aligns with their strategic goals. He took to Instagram to write a lengthy message, stating:

"I know many didn't like the [matchup]. I know everyone wanted to see it again against Islam [Makhachev], but you can be sure that everything went as we wanted."

Lima added:

"Charles fought last time in June last year, Islam is returning only in the second half, we couldn't go more than a year without fighting... 'Aaah but Arman is tough!!!' And which easy opponent did Charles face? Go to Tapology and look at your opponents, at least the last 10. He's never been weak and never will, and that's why he is who he is, and that's why he's real, and that' s why you like him."

Oliveira responded to the post with an enthusiastic "Hey let's just go."

The lightweight clash will go down on April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Chael Sonnen breaks down Charles Oliveira's unusual decision to fight Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300

Chael Sonnen is puzzled by Charles Oliveira's decision to fight Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, labeling it an "oxymoron." Sonnen questioned Oliveira's reluctance to face Islam Makhachev again, highlighting a perceived pattern of avoiding the matchup.

Despite a first-round knockout win over Beneil Dariush that seemingly secured a title shot for Oliveira, Sonnen expressed no surprise at the Brazilian's deviation from the expected Makhachev rematch, suggesting self-inflicted setbacks like a training injury.

He contended that Oliveira's reluctance to face Makhachev is evident, making the UFC 300 matchup against Tsarukyan a contradictory decision. Sonnen stated:

"He doesn't want to fight Islam to a degree that he's refused to fight Islam... The first fight was offered to Charles [UFC 284], and it went to Volk. Then you line up the second fight, extremely begrudgingly by Charles and then you got the cut... They're self-administered wounds, guys. He just didn't want to fight Islam."

Catch Sonnen's comments below (2:34):