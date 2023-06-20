Charles Oliveira's coach predicts how drastically different Islam Makhachev rematch will go

Charles Oliveira appears likely to receive the next lightweight title shot and challenge Islam Makhachev in a rematch of their UFC 280 bout. While 'Do Bronx' was dominated in their last bout, his coach, Diego Lima, believes there will be a far different outcome when the pair share the octagon again.

Speaking to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, Lima stated:

"I know it's hard to hear that, but it wasn't Charles there. He wasn't alright. I don't think it's cool when someone loses and starts giving excuses. It wasn't Charles' day, it was Makhachev's day. Congratulations to him. Nothing we had planned for him was done and it wasn't because Makhachev was one step ahead, it just didn't happen. We'll train and go there to win."

He added:

"I can't say, 'Look, we'll change our strategy', because we didn't do our strategy. I believe in the strategies we have. I'm not taking anything away from Makhachev. Makhachev is a badass. All I'm saying is that Charles wasn't on a good day, unfortunately."

Lima claimed that if Oliveira is able to stick to the game plan, he foresees the former lightweight champion knocking out Makhachev. He also pointed out that the No.1-ranked lightweight is the only logical opponent to challenge for the title as he has easily defeated the other four lightweights in the top five of the division.

Dana White suggests that Charles Oliveira could fight for the belt after UFC 289 victory

Charles Oliveira was able to defeat Beneil Dariush in dominating fashion at UFC 289. His first-round TKO extended his record for the most finishes in UFC history. Following the impressive performance, UFC President Dana White revealed that 'Do Bronx' could be next in line for a lightweight title shot, stating:

"He looked like a world beater tonight, and I'm excited for him and Islam to fight again... It's the thing that makes sense. I'll tell you on Tuesday, but let's not play games. That fight makes sense, that's the fight that should happen and I'm excited to see it again... I'm just telling you right here and right now, it's a fight I'd like to see again."

Check out Dana White's comments on Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC289



"Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” Dana White says he's "excited" for Charles Oliveira to rematch Islam Makhachev"Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.”

While nothing has been made official, all signs point towards the top two fighters in the division rematching at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Islam Makhachev defeated Oliveira via second-round submission at UFC 280, which also took place in Abu Dhabi.

Poll : 0 votes