Charles Oliveira's response to reports of dating Taylor Swift wins over fans - "Now she is gonna make a song about you"

Charles Oliveira has responded to reports of him dating American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. Earlier today, the MMA community was set abuzz by rumors that the former UFC lightweight champion is dating Swift.

Oliveira subsequently put forth a tweet, suggesting that he isn't dating Swift. Speaking of which, the apparent sincerity in 'Do Bronx's' tweet has seemingly won over the fans.

As noted below, a Twitter user appeared to jestingly claim that Oliveira is dating Swift. The user who goes by the handle "@BenTheBaneDavis" wrote:

"Taylor Swift and Charles “Do Bronx” Oliviera are reportedly dating (via @AlexBehunin / @benfowlkesMMA)"

Charles Oliveira responded to the tweet by writing:

"Hey guys you're trollin' too far."

Oliveira's response drew a myriad of reactions from the MMA community, with most of them praising the Brazilian MMA star. While some fans asked 'Do Bronx' to date them instead, others requested him to leave some beautiful women for them as well.

Additionally, a few others insinuated that Taylor Swift is lucky to be dating Charles Oliveira. Alluding to the fact that Swift is known to use her real-life relationships as inspiration for some of her songs, one fan wrote:

"Now she is gonna make a song about you Charles"

Additionally, one Twitter user posted a photograph of Oliveira posing with a few female fans, implying that the veteran UFC fighter is incredibly popular among the ladies.

Another Twitter user seemed to suggest 'Do Bronx' has dated far more attractive women than Taylor Swift:

"Taylor swift doesn’t crack Charles top 10"

One fan tweeted that they hope Oliveira features in Swift's next album:

"Congrats Charles, I hope you feature in her new album"

Is a potential UFC lightweight title fight on the cards for Charles Oliveira?

Charles Oliveira suffered a one-sided defeat in his final fight of 2022, losing to Islam Makhachev via second-round submission in their UFC lightweight title matchup last October. However, Oliveira bounced back in his return to the octagon, beating Beneil Dariush via first-round TKO in their lightweight clash earlier this month.

For his part, Charles Oliveira proceeded to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev to a rematch with the lightweight belt at stake. It's believed that while Oliveira's win over Dariush did help him maintain his position among the lightweight elites, he's unlikely to get the next shot at Makhachev's title.

Former interim UFC lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are scheduled to face off for the vacant BMF title at UFC 291 on July 29th, 2023. Many foresee the Poirier-Gaethje winner possibly fighting Makhachev for the lightweight title next at UFC 294 on October 21st, 2023.

Therefore, it's likely that Oliveira might have to wait for a title shot until early 2024 or face another opponent in the meantime.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title on July 29 at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, UFC announced Tuesday. Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title on July 29 at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, UFC announced Tuesday. https://t.co/wuwPS9iavR

Poll : 0 votes