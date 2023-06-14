News of Conor McGregor's unwillingness to fight Michael Chandler sparks Charles Oliveira's interest

Conor McGregor is supposed to fight Michael Chandler this year. However, reports suggest that he has changed his mind.

'The Notorious' was the head coach alongside Chandler for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. According to the UFC, following the show, the two opposing coaches would fight each other in the octagon. However, according to reports, the Irishman is no longer interested in fighting 'Iron' and is now looking for potential opponents to replace him.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira reacted to the news on Twitter:

One user commented saying:

"it’s time for you to get that money fight at 170"

Oliveira replied saying:

"Nice call. Deal!"

Take a look at the exchange on Twitter:

Fans in the comments section seemed to agree with Charles Oliveira on his choice of opponent. The Brazilian made a dominant return to the octagon at UFC 289 this past weekend. He fought for the first time since losing his belt to Islam Makhachev, and he knocked out one of the best fighters in the division in Beneil Dariush. He has multiple opponents to choose from for his next fight.

One possibility is a rematch against Islam Makhachev for the title, and now another possibility is a fight against Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor is in doubts of fighting in the year 2023 because of USADA testing

Conor McGregor was all set to make his return to the Octagon after close to 2 years away from it. His last fight came against Dustin Poirier in 2021 in which he ended up breaking his leg. After recovering from his injury, the Irishman was very confident he would be able to fight this year. However, if he does not enter the USADA testing pool he will not be able to fight this year.

Verdict MMA reported the news saying:

"Conor McGregor has 48 hours left to enter the USADA testing pool if he's going to fight at UFC 296 which is the final PPV of the year. If he doesn't enter 6 month testing pool by Friday, he will not be fighting in 2023 per the rules of USADA."

Take a look at the tweet:

They also reported that the USADA Director of Communications stated that the only way McGregor would be able to fight without entering the USADA pool was through an exemption. However, the UFC granting McGregor an exemption from USADA testing would be highly unlikely.

